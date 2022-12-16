Bengaluru power cuts this weekend; Check areas list here

Bengaluru city might see power cuts this weekend in several areas as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KTPCL) - the sole distributor of electricity in Karnataka - is undertaking some quarterly maintenance works.

According to data from Bengaluru's electricity board, BESCOM, these are the areas that might be affected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

Friday, December 16

Gowribidanur and connected stations, Thondebhavi, Manchenahalli, Gundlukottur, Gudibande, D palya, Vidhurashwatha, Ramapura, Mandikal, Theriyur, Mittemari and connected stations, Somanathapura, Peresandra, Somenahalli, Sadali, Julpalya, Chelur, Chakavelu, Pathapalya, Thimmampalli, Bagepalli, Vatadahosahalli, Kodigenahalli (alternate supply can be arranged from Madhugiri), Gundamagere (alternate supply can be arranged from D B Pura during this time), Sarjapura, Cessana Garden, Outer ring road, Central mall, Exora Business park, Shobha Apartments, Salarpuria Softzone and Thakshasheela Health care.

Saturday, December 17

Hosakote town, AIR, Lakkondanahalli, Gattaganabi, Dasarahalli and surrounding area, Electronic City phase-2, Veersandra, Doddanagamangla, Ananthanagara, Shantipura, EHT Biocon, EHT Techmahendra, EHT Tata BP Solar, Chokkasandra, Salapuria Tower, Big Bazar, Accenture, KMF Godown, Nanjappa Layout, New mico road, Chikkalakshmi Layout, Mahalingeshwara badavane, Bangalore dairy, Rangadasappa layout, Lakkasandra, Wilson Garden, Chinnayyana Palya, Chandrappa Nagara, Bande slum, Sunnakal Forum, Brundavana Slum, NDRI - police quarters, 8th block, 7th block Adugodi, NDRI NIANP, St John Hospital, Mico Bosch, JNC Sorronding, 7th block khb colony, Koramangala 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Block, Maruthi nagara, Dabas colony, Old Madivala, Oracle, Madivala, Chikka Adugodi, Krishna nagara Industrial Area, Davanam Jewellers, Nimhans, KIDWAI, Jayanagar - 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 9th T block Someshwaranagar, Wilson Garden, Accenture IBC Tech park, Bannerghatta road, RV road, MNK park, Gandhi bazar, Devasandra, Chikkaballapura taluk, Vijayapura, Tubagere, Madarasabaradoddi, Lakkasandra, Gungarahalli, Sugganahalli, Lakshmipura, Suryanagar and surrounding area.

Sunday, December 18

Attibele Line, Samandur line, areas feeding from Anekal, Jigani Link Road Industrial Surrounding Areas, EHT KTTM, Chandapura, Hale Chandapura, Neraluru, Kerthi layout, Muthanalluru and surrounding areas feeding from Chandpura station, Maisandra, Yaduvinahalli areas, Bommasandra Industrial Area, Veerasandra, Yarndanahalli and Ananthnagara, Dabaspet, Nelamangala, Thyamagondlu, T Begur, Hirehalli, Averahalli, S K Steel (EHT), Jindal (EHT), B. Dabaspet Sub Division Area, Begur Substation, Thyamagondlu Substation, Alur Substation, AO smith, Bhorukha, Orchid Laminates, Saint Gobin, down streams of Vrushabhavathi, Chandra Layout, Sir MV Layout, Kengeri, Mysore Road surrounding area, RR nagar, Nayandanahalli, Byatarayanapura, Doddathagur, Bommanahalli, NJR Layout, Chikkthogur, Hongsandra, Konnappana Agrahara, 10% load will be affected on Ajex road, Anusolar road, Chaire factory road, Mysore Engineering road and Sunrise Casting road 3rd phase.

