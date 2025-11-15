Bengaluru public holiday list 2026: When offices, banks, and schools will remain closed

Bengaluru observes a mix of national, state and local public holidays each year. National holidays such as Republic Day (26 January), Independence Day (15 August), and Gandhi Jayanti (2 October) are observed across the city. The calendar includes a mix of national, religious, and regional festivals. (AI generated-Google Gemini)

The Karnataka Cabinet approved the official list of public holidays for the year 2026, as per a report by Deccan Herald (DH).

The calendar includes a mix of national, religious, and regional festivals. Major national holidays such as Republic Day (26 January), Independence Day (15 August), and Gandhi Jayanti (2 October) are included. Key state and regional observances such as Ugadi (19 March), Basava Jayanti (20 April), and Kanakadas Jayanti (27 November) are also part of the list.

Religious festivals from different communities have been recognised, including Makar Sankranti (15 January), Khutub-e-Ramzan (21 March), Bakrid (28 May), Eid Milad (26 August), and Deepavali (10 November). Other notable holidays include Mahaveer Jayanti, Good Friday, Ambedkar Jayanti, Labour Day, Varasiddi Vinayaka Vratha, Mahanavami, Vijayadashami, Balipadyami, and Christmas.

Government offices, banks and schools are likely to follow this holiday schedule, while private companies may set additional holidays at their discretion.

The public holiday calendar for Bengaluru in 2026 will begin in January. 26 January, observed nationwide, marks Republic Day, which commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950 and is celebrated with flag hoisting, parades, and cultural programmes. Government offices, banks, and schools across the city will remain closed on this day, giving residents an opportunity to participate in celebrations or spend time with family.