Bengaluru rain: Holiday declared in schools on Friday

All schools in Bengaluru will remain closed on Friday as Bengaluru urban deputy commissioner declared a one-day holiday owing to the rain. The department of public instruction of Karnataka has written to all district commissioners to decide on whether to close schools for class 1 to class 10, if necessary, in view of the incessant rainfall.

"The continuous rains at some of the districts is causing inconvenience to students in reaching the schools. Due to this, a holiday for schools can be declared. Further, the DCs can declare holiday subject to the condition that schools can hold classes some other day to make up for the losses of academic activities," the circular said.

The metrological department has issued an orange alert for Bengaluru predicting heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. A yellow alert has been issued for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Chamarajanagara and Mysuru districts.

The orange alert has been issued for Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Shimoga and Tumkuru districts.