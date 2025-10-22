Bengaluru sees 98% improvement in air quality this Deepavali, but noise pollution rises: Report

Bengaluru experienced significantly cleaner air on the second day of Deepavali this year, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) showing a marked improvement over previous years, according to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). The board reported that the city's AQI was 98 per cent better compared to the same day during last year’s Deepavali, and even 7 per cent lower than what is usually recorded on an average day in the city.

Despite the improvement in air quality, the celebration wasn’t without environmental concerns. Noise pollution saw a noticeable uptick, with several areas in the city reporting higher decibel levels compared to the previous year, said a report by the Deccan Herald.

Monitoring stations showed mixed AQI results across different parts of Bengaluru. Majestic and Mysuru Road registered AQI levels of 104 and 109, slightly above the safe limit. While these numbers remain moderate, certain locations recorded sharper increases. Peenya, in particular, saw a 52 per cent jump in pollution levels compared to pre-festival days, the report said. Hoskote and Dasarahalli also reported elevated readings.

In contrast, several key locations saw a drop in pollution levels. Stations at Hebbal, Jayanagar, Hombegowda Nagar, Silk Board Junction, and Mysuru Road all reported improved AQI figures compared to last year’s festival period. Officials credit this dip to lighter traffic, as many Bengalureans left the city to celebrate Deepavali in their hometowns, said the report.

However, KSPCB officials warned that the situation could worsen in the following days, with fireworks continuing on Tuesday night and Wednesday. AQI readings above 100 are considered harmful, particularly for people with respiratory or heart conditions, as well as children and the elderly.