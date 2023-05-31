Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya takes dig at Cong over Rajasthan crisis

Taking a dig at the Congress over the crisis in its Rajasthan unit, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday said now it becomes news when two leaders of the same party announce that they are going to fight elections together.

MP Tejasvi Surya (HT PHOTO)

Surya's reaction comes a day after the Congress asserted that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, who have been in the midst of leadership tussle in the state, have agreed to fight the upcoming assembly elections unitedly. The assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.

"The condition of the Congress party is such that two leaders within the party are announcing to fight elections together and it is news. I wish them all the best but I can tell you that there is great anti-incumbency sentiment in Rajasthan and we will form a government there with two-third majority,” Surya told PTI.

The Bengaluru South MP was here to attend a programme to mark the completion of nine years of the BJP government at the Centre.

To a question on the rejection of AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail, Surya said that this has busted the image of his (Sisodia's) party.

"The AAP's image was built around the resolve of fight against corruption, while in reality it is a party that is neck deep in corruption," Surya, who is also the BJP's youth wing chief, said. "I'm confident that very soon prosecution will be able to prove its case and Manish Sisodia and other accused will be convicted," he said. Sisodia is in jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. On the recent Karnataka polls verdict, the BJP leader said he hopes that the state gets good and stable governance. “I hope that they (Congress) do not throw away the mandate due to their internal fights. Karnataka needs good governance and I hope that the Congress will be able to deliver that," he said.

The BJP will perform the role of a responsible opposition, he said, adding it's been two weeks since the conclusion of the elections but "I don't see any governance activity starting in Karnataka yet".

On 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Surya said, "The people of India have seen the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi very closely which is why the number of seats which the BJP got in 2019 was higher than in 2014."

"I can say this with confidence that in 2024, voters are going to give even more seats to PM Modi and he will become the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time," he added.

Surya said that party's youth wing workers would launch "Jan Sampark Abhiyan" on bikes and also on foot in Uttar Pradesh and would meet "labharthi" (beneficiaries) of the central schemes for the poor and marginalised.