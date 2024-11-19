Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024: Karnataka to get 3 new global innovation districts at B'luru, Mysuru and Belagavi

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Nov 19, 2024 03:05 PM IST

Bengaluru Tech Summit will host representatives from over 15 countries, and delegates from Australia, the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Israel, USA etc.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the 27th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Tuesday morning at the city’s Palace Grounds. The flagship event is jointly organised by the IT&BT département of Karnataka and the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). Delegates from across the globe have shown up in tech capital to attend the BTS.

Speaking at the event, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also announced three new global innovation districts at Bengaluru, Mysuru and Belagavi.
Speaking at the event, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also announced three new global innovation districts at Bengaluru, Mysuru and Belagavi.

Also Read - Bengaluru's Old Madras Road to go through a traffic restructuring as heavy congestion chokes the area. Details

Bengaluru Tech Summit will host representatives from over 15 countries, and delegates from Australia, the UK, France, Austria, the EU, Denmark, Finland, Poland, Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Israel, and the USA will share their perspectives.

Speaking at the event, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also announced three new global innovation districts at Bengaluru, Mysuru and Belagavi. He said, “The three global innovation districts will enhance Karnataka's job opportunities and growth. The Global Capability Centers (GCCs) will be established in these innovation districts. Karnataka has always been a preferred state for GCCs as it has unmatched talent and a great pool of people. We also have the highest number of AI professionals.”

Five MoUs were also signed by Microsoft, Intel, Accenture, IBM and BFSI Consortium to upscale the skills of one lakh young professionals in the state.

Also Read - Woman dies in leopard attack in Nelamangala: Official

Siddaramaiah also said the government is focusing on decentralising tech growth in other parts of Karnataka. He said, “Through a cluster-based approach, we are driving balanced regional growth, from Mangaluru's fintech leadership and Hubballi-Dharwad's advancements in EVs (electric vehicles) and drones - to Mysuru being a PCB (Printed Circuit Board) cluster.” Siddaramaiah also highlighted the ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ idea, which will add technology to rural Karnataka to increase agricultural productivity.

Bengaluru Tech Summit will also host special events for start-ups and founders. The Startup Pavilion will showcase cutting-edge products and tech solutions across sectors, including health tech, agri-tech, manufacturing, and Edutech. Over 2,500+ startup attendees are expected to attend Bengaluru Tech Summit this year.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //