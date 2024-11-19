Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024: Karnataka to get 3 new global innovation districts at B'luru, Mysuru and Belagavi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the 27th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Tuesday morning at the city’s Palace Grounds. The flagship event is jointly organised by the IT&BT département of Karnataka and the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). Delegates from across the globe have shown up in tech capital to attend the BTS. Speaking at the event, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also announced three new global innovation districts at Bengaluru, Mysuru and Belagavi.

Bengaluru Tech Summit will host representatives from over 15 countries, and delegates from Australia, the UK, France, Austria, the EU, Denmark, Finland, Poland, Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Israel, and the USA will share their perspectives.

Speaking at the event, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also announced three new global innovation districts at Bengaluru, Mysuru and Belagavi. He said, “The three global innovation districts will enhance Karnataka's job opportunities and growth. The Global Capability Centers (GCCs) will be established in these innovation districts. Karnataka has always been a preferred state for GCCs as it has unmatched talent and a great pool of people. We also have the highest number of AI professionals.”

Five MoUs were also signed by Microsoft, Intel, Accenture, IBM and BFSI Consortium to upscale the skills of one lakh young professionals in the state.

Siddaramaiah also said the government is focusing on decentralising tech growth in other parts of Karnataka. He said, “Through a cluster-based approach, we are driving balanced regional growth, from Mangaluru's fintech leadership and Hubballi-Dharwad's advancements in EVs (electric vehicles) and drones - to Mysuru being a PCB (Printed Circuit Board) cluster.” Siddaramaiah also highlighted the ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ idea, which will add technology to rural Karnataka to increase agricultural productivity.

Bengaluru Tech Summit will also host special events for start-ups and founders. The Startup Pavilion will showcase cutting-edge products and tech solutions across sectors, including health tech, agri-tech, manufacturing, and Edutech. Over 2,500+ startup attendees are expected to attend Bengaluru Tech Summit this year.