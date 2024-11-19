Bengaluru's Old Madras Road to go through a traffic restructuring as heavy congestion chokes the area. Details
As Old Madras Road is a key area in Bengaluru that sees inflow and outflow traffic from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the diversons are needed
To decongest the brutal traffic on Bengaluru’s Old Madras Road, the traffic police announced new diversions for commuters in this part of the city. As Old Madras Road is a key area that sees inflow and outflow traffic from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the Krishnarajapura area usually gets choked with a high number of hefty vehicles. Bengaluru Traffic Police will implement a plan for the smooth flow of vehicles around this area, which has multiple industries, colleges, and large housing communities. '
Here are the new traffic diversions
- The road from BBMP Junction on Old Madras Road to the Veterinary Hospital, near KR Pura Law and Order Police Station, has been made one-way.
- The U-Turn at BBMP Junction on Old Madras Road is being closed.
- Vehicles travelling from Old Madras Road to KR Puram, TC Palya, and Anandapura via KR Puram Law and Order Police Station should take a free left turn and proceed.
- BMTC buses from ITI Gate to Hosakote must drop passengers at the bus stop near Sri Rama Hospital.
- BMTC buses travelling from ITI Gate to Diesel Shed Road should take a U-turn. at Government College Junction and proceed to the depot.
- Vehicles from Anandapura and KR Puram Village to the city should take a left turn near Kote Venkataramana Swamy Temple, proceed via Old Madras Road, and take a U-turn near GRT.
- Heavy goods vehicles travelling from ITI Gate should take a U-turn at Government College Junction and proceed towards the city.
- Vehicles from TC Palya to the city should take a left turn near Muniyappa Garden, proceed via Government College Road, and reach. Government College Junction.
- Vehicles travelling from KR Puram Market to KR Puram Village should take a right turn near Government Hospital Junction and proceed via KR Puram Law and Order Police Station road.
