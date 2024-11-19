Bengaluru's Old Madras Road to go through a traffic restructuring as heavy congestion chokes the area. Details

To decongest the brutal traffic on Bengaluru’s Old Madras Road, the traffic police announced new diversions for commuters in this part of the city. As Old Madras Road is a key area that sees inflow and outflow traffic from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the Krishnarajapura area usually gets choked with a high number of hefty vehicles. Bengaluru Traffic Police will implement a plan for the smooth flow of vehicles around this area, which has multiple industries, colleges, and large housing communities. '

