‘Three others absconding’: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara on Naxal encounter

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that three other people accompanying Naxal leader Vikram Gowda, who was gunned down by Karnataka police in Udupi district on the night of November 18, have escaped and police are on the hunt for them. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara,

Gowda was killed in an encounter by the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) along the Chikkmangaluru-Udipi border ast night.

Karnataka Home Minister said that Gowda started to attack the police which led to the police gunning him down.

"Naxal Vikram Gowda had been absconding for 20 years. Last week, naxals Raju and Latha were spotted. Vikram started to attack the police, so an encounter had to be done. There were three others with him during the incident but they are absconding now. We will share more details later," Karnataka Minister Parameshwara said.

The Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) operations were carried out late night in the dense forests of Thingalamakki Peete Bailu located at the Kabbinale area near Hebri.

Hebri Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Mahesh TM confirmed to ANI that Gowda was killed in the encounter. "The deceased is Vikram Gowda, a most-wanted Naxal from Kudlu village in Nadralu, Hebri taluk. Acting on a tip-off about Naxal movement in the area, the ANF police team launched an armed operation late Monday night and targeted the Naxals," Hebri Police Sub Inspector Mahesh TM told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Home Minister said that the state government is mulling action against the Maharashtra government after the Assembly poll-bound state allegedly published false advertisements about the Karnataka government's 'guarantee schemes'.

Parameshwara said that they are looking to take action against the Maharashtra government.

"Verification is underway. They spoke about our guarantees' implementation. We are seeing what kind of action can be taken against them," he said.

