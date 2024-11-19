Menu Explore
'Learn Kannada and permanently settle in Bengaluru': X user amid Delhi's worsening AQI

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Shrikant Deshpande
Nov 19, 2024 10:24 AM IST

The air quality in Delhi remained in the the 'severe plus' category for the second consecutive day on Tuesday morning.

Amid Bengaluru’s relatively cleaner air with AQI levels ranging from 60-80, an X user humorously suggested, “It’s time to learn Kannada and permanently settle in Bengaluru,” as Delhi continued to battle severe pollution levels.

Delhi pollution live updates: A top aerial view of Smog and Pollution in the capital from the Hindustan Times Building in New Delhi, India.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
Delhi pollution live updates: A top aerial view of Smog and Pollution in the capital from the Hindustan Times Building in New Delhi, India.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The air quality in the national capital remained in the the 'severe plus' category for the second consecutive day on Tuesday morning, with smog shrouding the city, reducing visibility and worsening air pollution to touch an alarmingly high level of poor AQI.

The user also pointed out, "Clean air is a fundamental human right, but in Delhi, you have to pay for it with an additional 18 per cent GST."

Check out the post here:

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) at 488 as of 8 am, placing it in the 'severe plus' category.

At such high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, the air is considered hazardous to health, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and people with respiratory or heart conditions.

(Also Read: 'Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru combined?’ X user’s dream Indian city goes viral, internet calls it ‘utopia’)

How did the X user react to the post?

The post sparked a range of reactions from X users. Astha Kohli, an X user, raised a concern, saying, "If everyone moves there, Bengaluru might become like Delhi-NCR."

Rohan, on the other hand, expressed his thoughts saying, "Yeah, the air quality... it’s kinda rough there. Moving somewhere with better air, like Bengaluru, sounds... maybe not the worst idea. But then again, figuring out a local language can be a challenge, right?"

Bengaluru AQI today

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 159.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity.

‘Delhi is barely liveable’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday criticised the central government over the severe air pollution in the national capital and said that Delhi is the most polluted city in the world, making it nearly uninhabitable from November to January and barely liveable throughout the rest of the year.

Shashi Tharoor claimed that it was "unconscionable" that the government had witnessed the ongoing air pollution crisis in Delhi for years without taking adequate action.

