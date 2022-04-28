Bengaluru: Thai Airways passengers have a close call after tyre burst
Passengers on a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok had a close call recently when the plane’s tyre burst while it was landing at the Kempegowda International Airport.
The harrowing incident went unnoticed by the pilot who and it was the ground staff at the KIA who saw something was amiss. It took place on Tuesday night after the Thai national carrier flying from Bangkok.
Sources told a leading daily that the incident occurred at 11:30 pm on Tuesday night.
Quite thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.
A senior airport official told a leading daily that the pilot hadn't noticed that there was a rupture in one of the tyres at the back. He said: "It was the ground crew at the Bengaluru airport who spotted the damage and alerted them. Luckily there was nothing untoward even during the landing process here."
The flight was immediately towed away where a technical crew carried out investigations.
The accident disrupted the next leg of the flight which caused the ground staff to bear the ire of passengers flying from Bengaluru to Bangkok.
-
'We must see…': Karnataka CM on further cut in fuel tax
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday was non-committal on any further cut in fuel tax, as he maintained that any decision in this regard will be taken after looking at the economy of the state. Asked whether there will be any more cut in fuel tax, with prices increasing, the Chief Minister said, "Let's see. We must see our economy also. Based on that, we will decide."
-
Newly-wed Hindu youth hosts Iftar party at mosque in Karnataka
Setting an example in communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, a newly married Hindu youth hosted an Iftar party at a mosque in Vittal in Bantwal taluk. J Chandrashekar of Byrikatte in Vittal got married on April 24. As Muslims are celebrating Ramzan this month, many of his friends in the community could not enjoy the feast at the wedding ceremony.
-
Markets in Delhi bring back Covid-19 protocols amid surge in cases
Amid a fresh surge in daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi, traders' associations across the national capital have brought back virus protocols, including regular sanitisation, ensuring proper wearing of masks in marketplaces and putting up posters of dos and don'ts. In Palika Bazaar, a crowded marketplace in the national capital, traders have been taking measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and have also put up loudspeakers to remind people to wear masks.
-
Exotic monkeys, wallaby rescued in Assam
Forest personnel rescued five exotic monkeys and a wallaby from suspected smugglers on Wednesday night in Assam. In a statement, the state forest department said the animals were recovered from six cages from a vehicle following a tip-off. An alleged smuggler from Maharashtra was arrested while another fled from the spot. Five caged primates were rescued earlier this month from Assam's Karbi Anglong district and two Manipur residents were arrested for allegedly smuggling them.
-
Corbett chief, 2 IFS officers sacked over illegal construction
Acting on the Uttarakhand high court's directions to take action in complaints of illegal constructions and felling of trees in the Corbett Tiger Reserve, the state government on Wednesday suspended two Indian Forest Service officers and removed the director of the wildlife sanctuary from his post. The orders were issued by principal secretary forests RK Sudhanshu on Wednesday. HT has seen a copy of the orders.
