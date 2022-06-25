Bengaluru to face power outages till June-end. See list of areas here

In the wake of several works undertaken by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) in Bengaluru, such as shifting of overhead cables and wires underground, terminating underground cable works, shifting of electric utilities, conversion of footpaths, tree trimming and many more, the Karnataka capital is set to face scheduled power outages till the end of June.

Here is a day-wise list of areas to be affected -

June 26, Sunday: (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Shiva Farm Ind Area, PCI Industgrial Area, Kaveripura Ranganathapura, Kcg Ind. Area, Nanjappa Ind. Estate, Motorola

June 27, Monday: (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Beggers colony, Premnagar, BMTC bus depo, Shankarappa ind estate, ISRO C.M. Halli, RMV 2nd stage, New BEL road, Seenappa L/o, Sakra Hospital, Salarpuria Sattva, Outer Ring Road, 3rd block, 4th block, 5th block, 6th block, 3rd , 4th , 5th and 6th block Koramangala, Nelamangala Doddaballapura cross upto Guttepalya road and surrounding areas, Old Byappanahally, Nagenpalya, Sathyanagar, Gajendranagar, S. Kumar Layout, Andhra Bank Road and surrounding areas, Cookson Road, Davis Road, Richards Park Road, Oil Mill Road, Sadashiva Temple Road, Kamanahalli Main Road, KHB Colony and surrounding areas, Jaibharat Nagar, C.K. Garden, D'Costa Layout, Hutchins Road, North Road, Wheeler Road, Ashoka Road, Banaswadi Railway Station Road, Mariyamma Temple Street, Lazar Layout, Vivekanand Nagar and surrounding areas, Cline Road, Telephone Exchange Road, Gangmen Quarters, Hutchins Road Park Road, Desianagara Slum and surrounding areas, 5th and 6th Cross Hutchins Road, Physical Handicap (APD) Institute, Lingarajapura, Kariyanapalya, Ramachandrappa Layout, Karamchand Layout, CMR Layout, Srinivasa Layout, Spectra Apartments and surrounding areas, Milton Street, Puravankara Apartment, ITC Main Road, Jeevanahalli, Fairmont Towers (ITC), Lewis Road, Krishnappa Garden, Raghavappa Garden, Jeevanahalli Park Road, BBMP Govt Hospital, Sri Dhariyam Eye Hospital, Heerachand Layout and surrounding areas, Orion Mall, Banaswadi Main Road, Tyagaraj Layout (Prema Cariappa), Mudappa Road, Kempanna Road, Raghavappa Road, Mukunda theatre, Pavan Nursing Home, Post Office Road, Venkataramana Layout, MSO Colony, MEG Officers Colony, Pranav Diagnostics and surrounding areas.

June 28, Tuesday: (11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or earlier.)

Salaarpuria Sattva, Doddajala railway gate to Shettigere toll plaza and surrounding areas, Nelamangala Doddaballapura cross upto Guttepalya road and surrounding areas, HRBR 2nd and 3rd Block, Opposite BDA complex, Near Narendra Tent and surrounding areas, HRBR 3rd Block, Water Tank, Kamanahalli Main Road and surrounding areas.

June 29, Wednesday: (10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

2nd Block Koramagala, Madiwala Total Mall, Happy Maindes, 2nd block, Davanam jewellars building, Madiwala santhe, Siddartha colony, Happy Minds company, 5th block, Industrial layout, 7th block kml, Nelamangala Doddaballapura cross upto Guttepalya road and surrounding areas, CMR Road, HRBR 3rd Block, Karavalli Road, Ramaiah Layout, Ajmallappa Layout and surrounding areas.

June 30, Thursday: (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

BBMP Mori, Venkateshwara Layout, Madiwala VP Road, Madiwala, Venkateshwara layout and surrounding area, Doddajala railway gate to Shettigere toll plaza and surrounding areas, Nelamangala Doddaballapura cross upto Guttepalya road and surrounding areas, HBR 2nd and 3rd Block, Yasin Nagar, Teachers Colony, Krishna Reddy Layout and surrounding areas, 1st Block HBR, Nehru road, Oil Mill Road and surrounding areas, Jal Vayu Vihar, Kamanahalli Main Road, Ramaiah Layout, Keerthi Layout and surrounding areas, Lingarajapura Village, Janakiram Layout, BDA Layout and surrounding areas, Neo Super Amrket, 10th Main HRBR 3rd Block and HT-48 Zakariya Hospital, 10th Main Road, Near HRBR MUSS, 3rd Block HRBR, Nagadevi Industries, HRBR 3rd Block, Nehru Road, Mangala Lyout, Oil Mill Road and surrounding areas.

