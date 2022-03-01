Bengaluru to face water disruption on March 3: Check full list of areas

On March 3, Thursday, water supply will be disrupted in several areas of the city from 6am to midnight because of the pipeline-linking work being done by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

"It (pipeline-linking) would connect the 1,350mm Cauvery 4th stage 1st phase pipeline near Gublala to the 18-million-litre reservoir constructed in the extended area of 6th stage Banashankari," the BWSSB said in a press release on Monday.

Furthermore, the agency will clear the obstruction near the third stage raw-water channel and install weir plates near the aerator of the new 300mld water treatment plant (WTP) to facilitate flow toward the third stage WTP, according to the BWSSB.

Several areas have benefited from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board's (BWSSB) pipeline-linking work. Here is the list of areas that would be affected:

North Bengaluru

Bytarayanapura

Malleshwaram

Kumarapark

Jayamahal

Sheshadripuram

Sadashivanagar

Palace Guttahalli

Sanjayanagar

Dollars Colony

Geddalahalli

Boopasandra

Kavalbyrasandra

RT Nagar

Anandanagar

Sultanpalya

Shettihalli

Kammagondanahal

Bagalagunte

T. Dasarahalli

SBM Layout

Rajajinagar

Mahalakshmi Layout

Nandini Layout

Goragunte Palya

Shankar Nagar

Shankarmatha

Agrahara

Dasarahalli

South Bengaluru

Chamarajpet

Bank colony

Gavipuram

Hanumanthnagara

Girinagar

Neelasandra

Srinagar

Banashankari

Jali Mohalla

PVR Road

KG Halli

BTM Layout

Madivala

Dairy Circle

Maruthi Nagar

Nimhans

Mallasandra

BHCS Layout

Happy Valley, part of BDA Layout

Uttarahalli

Bellandur

Ibbalur

koramangala 1st Block, 4th Block, 4th C Block, J Block

Venkatapura

Teachers Colony

Jakkasandra and Jakkasandra Extension

ST Bed Area,

part of Jayanagar 4th T Block,

Arsu Colony,

Thilaknagar,

NEI Layout,

East End A & B Main Roads

Krishnappa Garden and BHEL Layout

BTM 2nd Stage

Mico Layout

NS Palya

Gurappanpalya

Sudguntepalya

Bismillah Nagar

J P Nagar 4th to 8th stages

Puttenahalli

Jaraganahalli

RBI Layout

Panduranga Nagara

Arakere

Doresani Palya

Kottanuru Dinne

Venkatadri Layout

Chunchaghatta

Konanakunte

Supreme Residency Layout

Papiah Garden and surrounding places

Central Bengaluru

Gandhinagar

Vasanthanagar

High Grounds

Sampangiramnagar

Town Hall

Lalbagh Road

Cubbonpete

Sunkalpete

Kumbarapete

Cottonpete

Chikpete

Bharathinagara

St Johns Road

Infantry Road

Shivajinagar

SP Road

SJP Road

OT Pete

East Bengaluru

Frazer Town

MM Road

Nethaji Road

Coles Road

Coxtown

Vivekanand Nagar

Maruthisevanagar

P&T Colony

DJ Halli

Nagawara

Samadhana Nagar

Pillanna Garden- 1st,2nd and 3rd stage

Lingarajpura

MG Road

HAL 2nd Stage

Indiranagar

Jeevanbhimanagar

Ulsoor

Jogupalya

Deenabandhunagara

Military campus ASC Center

Siddhartha Colony

Lake City

Nadamma Layout

Rotary Nagar

Kodichikkanahalli Village

HSR Layout 1st to 7th sectors

Agara Village

Mangammanapalya

Madina Nagara

ITI Layout Hosa Palya

Bande Palya

West Bengaluru

HMT Ward

Peenya 2nd Stage, 3rd Stage, 4th Phase

Rajagopal Nagar

Ganapathi Nagar

MEI Colony

Lakshmidevi Nagar

Chandra Layout

BEML Layout 1st to 5th Stage

Nagarbhavi

Annapoorneshwari Nagar

Vishweshwarayya Layout all stages

BEL Layout all stages

Mallathahalli

Ulala

D Group Layout

Railway Layout

Byadarahalli

Rajajinagar 6th Block

Basaveshwar Nagar

Manjunath Nagar

Prakash Nagar

Kurubarahalli

Kamala Nagar

Kamakshipalya

BEML Layout

KHB Colony

Shivanagar