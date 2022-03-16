Bengaluru to soon get Command and Control Centre for all govt work

The Bengaluru Smart City will establish an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) headquarters to bring 14 different departments serving the Bengaluru city on a single platform. This will also be used as a system to raise public grievances.

It will act as a decision support system where information from various departments and applications will be collected, collaborated, and analyzed for better city planning, using Information and communication technology as a backbone. Its engines will process and synchronize all relevant data to generate insights.

The platform, which will be integrated with 14 government departments for service delivery will impact the day-to-day lives of Bengaluru citizens. It is set to go live in another 100 days. "The command center will be monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will provide a variety of other services such as Analytics and Business Intelligence Service.

The ICCC will be implemented by 14 line departments, including the BBMP, Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Bengaluru Traffic Police, Bengaluru City Police, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, and others.

The ICCC is being established for ₹90 crore and will assist officials in making decisions that are beneficial to the city and its residents.

The centre would be located on the sixth floor of the BBMP Annex-3 Building in NR Square to monitor its activities. In addition, BSCL intends to build modern control rooms in each of the BBMP's eight zonal offices. According to officials, the proposal to establish an ICCC for Bengaluru has been in the works for nearly three years.

As of now, the ICCC exists only for pollution-related queries and complaints which citizens can register via Phone: 080-25582559 /email: iccc.kspcb@gmail.com.