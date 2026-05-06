...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Bengaluru tops metros in cybercrimes; lesser number registered in Delhi than Ghaziabad: Report

Bengaluru tops metros in cybercrimes; lesser number registered in Delhi than Ghaziabad: Report

Published on: May 06, 2026 10:54 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, The number of registered cybercrimes in the national capital declined sharply from 685 in 2022 to 404 in 2024, according to the latest figures released by the National Crime Records Bureau on Wednesday.

Bengaluru tops metros in cybercrimes; lesser number registered in Delhi than Ghaziabad: Report

Among the metropolitan cities category, Bengaluru topped in cyber crimes with 17,561 cases registered in 2024, while Kolkata reported the lowest of just 21 cases, according to the data.

The report also mentioned that 1,01,928 cybercrime cases were registered in 2024 in the country, showing an increase of 17.9 per cent over 2023 .

Cybercrime rate in the country increased from 6.2 in 2023 to 7.3 in 2024.

During 2024, 72.6 per cent of cybercrime cases registered were related to fraud , followed by sexual exploitation with 3.1 per cent and extortion with 2.5 per cent , according to the NCRB report.

In Delhi, 685 cybercrime cases were registered in 2022. The number fell to 407 in 2023 and further to 404 in 2024. The rate of cyber crime was 21.6 while 77.8 per cent of registered cases were charge-sheeted in 2024.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
bengaluru new delhi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru tops metros in cybercrimes; lesser number registered in Delhi than Ghaziabad: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.