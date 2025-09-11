Bengaluru traffic cop chases down woman's molester after victim raises alarm: Report

In an act of bravery on Brigade Road, a Bengaluru traffic constable chased and caught a man who allegedly molested a young woman in a crowded area near the Cauvery Emporium junction. The swift action by the Bengaluru traffic police officer drew praise, emphasizing the importance of quick responses in ensuring women's safety. (Representative image)(Hindustan Times)

The incident occurred at around 8:20 pm on Tuesday, when the woman, a working professional, exited the MG Road Metro Station and was walking towards an auto she had booked. Unbeknownst to her, a man in his mid-20s had begun following her from the station, stated a report by The Times of India.

Moments later, he allegedly touched her inappropriately, prompting her to raise an alarm. Three bystanders who heard her scream quickly advised her to approach traffic police officers nearby at the Brigade Road junction.

She approached Constable Sateesh S, from the Ashoknagar Traffic Police Station, and pointed out the suspect who was walking away through the busy crowd, the report said.

Sateesh recalled that he saw the perpetrator trying to slip away into the crowd. He was heading towards Opera Junction, and the constable had to weave through traffic to catch up, he said. After sprinting for nearly 200 metres, Sateesh managed to intercept the suspect, who initially denied any wrongdoing, the report added.

However, when the woman clearly identified him, his tone changed. He claimed it was an accident, blaming the darkness and the crowd. By this time, several passers-by had gathered. Under pressure and facing public anger, the man reportedly fell at the woman’s feet and apologized.

The suspect was later taken into custody for further questioning. This swift action by Constable Sateesh drew praise from the public, highlighting the importance of alertness and quick response by both residents and law enforcement officers in ensuring women’s safety in public spaces.