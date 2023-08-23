News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: Volvo bus breaks down on ORR, traffic affected
Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: Volvo bus breaks down on ORR, traffic affected

Aug 23, 2023 10:51 AM IST
Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: Cops issued advisories as vehicle breakdowns continued on Wednesday morning, with waterlogging in some areas.

Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: Vehicle breakdowns, waterlogging and violations all caused traffic snarls in several areas on Tuesday evening as well as Wednesday morning, according to notifications from the Bengaluru traffic police department. Follow our liveblog for the latest news.

Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: Traffic was slow-moving in many areas in the Karnataka capital in the midst of waterlogging and vehicle breakdowns, among other issues. (HT File)
Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: Traffic was slow-moving in many areas in the Karnataka capital in the midst of waterlogging and vehicle breakdowns, among other issues. (HT File)

  • Aug 23, 2023 10:51 AM IST

    Vehicle breakdown at Seegehalli causes slow-moving traffic: Whitefield cops

    The Whitefield Traffic Police Station also issued a alert to the public on Wednesday morning and said that vehicular movement is impacted due to a vehicle breakdown in the Seegehalli area. “'Traffic Advisory': Slow moving traffic due to vehicle breakdown at seegehalli. It will be moved soon. Kindly Co-operate,” cops wrote on social media site X.

  • Aug 23, 2023 10:11 AM IST

    Water-logging in Sadashiva Nagar slows down vehicular movement

    The Bengaluru traffic police issued an advisory that the traffic in Bashyam Circle near Sadashiva nagara was slow-moving due to water-logging. Cops alerted commuters to drive carefully and use alternative roads to avoid the congestion.

  • Aug 23, 2023 09:37 AM IST

    Volvo bus breaks down on ORR

    The HAL Airport Traffic Police Station notified that a Volvo bus broke down on the Outer Ring Road, causing traffic snarls in the area. “Traffic advisory: a Volvo bus off road near Wells Fargo on ORR, traffic movement slowed down towards Bellandur, we are making all efforts to remove it ASAP commuters kindly co operate,” cops wrote on social media.

