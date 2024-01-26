Bengaluru traffic police issue advisory for Republic Day celebrations

On the occasion of Republic day, Bengaluru city police issued a fresh traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicle movement and to avoid congestion where events are organised. Traffic policemen checking vehicles during in Bengaluru. (Representative image)(ANI Photo)

The Republic Day parade is held at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru every year. “In this connection, Bengaluru Traffic Police wing has made elaborate traffic arrangements to ensure smooth and safe movement of vehicles in and around the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground,” A press note read.

Main Guidelines:

1. All invitees with Car Passes are requested to alight and park their vehicles at specified places mentioned in the passes.

2. Emergency Vehicles like Ambulances, Fire Tender, Water Tanker, KSRP, CRT, BBMP, PWD vehicles shall enter the parade ground from Gate No. 2 on Cubbon Road and park their vehicles behind the Fort Wall (Southern Side).

3. All Media Vehicles, O.B. Vans shall enter parade ground through Gate No. 3 and park their vehicles on Eastern side of the parade ground.

4. Due to Security reasons all invitees who are attending the parade, are requested not to bring Mobile phones, Helmets, cameras, radio, umbrella and any other equipment to the parade ground. People with such articles will not be permitted inside. All are requested to be seated before 08.00 A.M.

Traffic will be diverted on Friday till 10:30am from BRV junction to Kamaraj Road junction in both directions on Cubbon Road.

Diversions:

Vehicles coming from Infantry road towards Manipal Center should move on Infantry Road - Safina plaza — Left Turn - Main Guard cross Road - Alies Circle - Dispensary Road - Kamaraja Road and Dickenson Road junction - Right Turn - K.R. Road and Cubbon Road Junction, - Left Turn - Cubbon Road onwards to Manipal Center Junction Vehicles coming from Manipal Junction towards BRV Junction on Cubbon Road, is prohibited near Manipal Centre. These vehicles will take Right Turn near Webbs Junction, and move on M.G. Road — Mayohalli Junction, - Arts & Crafts Junction, - Anil Kumble Circle - Right Turn - BRV Junction and proceed towards Central Street. Vehicles coming from Anil Kumble Circle towards Cubbon Road will go straight on Central Street Junction - Right Turn - Infantry Road - Safina Plaza - Left Turn - Main Guard Cross Road - Alies Circle - Dispensary Road - Kamaraja Road and Dickenson road Junction - Right Turn - K.R. Road Junction - Left Turn - and Cubbon Road onwards to Manipal Center junction.

No Parking Zones:

1. Central Street, from Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar Bus Stand.

2. Cubbon Road, from C.T.O. Circle to K.R. Road and Cubbon Road Junction.

3. M.G. Road, from Anil Kumble Circle to Queens Circle (Both Sides)

“Bengaluru Traffic Police requests your fullest co-operation for successful celebration of Republic Day - 2024,” the press note added.