Bengaluru: Namma Metro services on Green line to be disrupted partially for three days

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which operates the Namma Metro, said services on its Green line will be disrupted between the Peenya Industry and Nagasandra metro stations for three days. The disruption will be in effect from January 26 to 28, a press release from the BMRCL noted. A train on the Green Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

“Temporary suspension of Metro Train services between Peenya Industry and Nagasandra metro stations on Green Line,” The release, dated January 24, read.

“In connection with commissioning works of extension line beyond Nagasandra to Madavara, Metro train services between Peenya Industry and Nagasandra stations on the Green line will be closed for three days from 26th to 28th January 2024,” it stated.

Metro train services will be available only between Peenya Industry and Silk Institute stations on these days. Normal services on the Green line, i.e., from Nagasandra to Silk Institute metro stations will resume on Monday, January 29 from 5am onwards, it added.

There will be no disruption in train services on the Purple line, i.e., between Whitefield and Challaghatta metro stations, it further clarified. Authorities also expect crowds at Peenya Industry and Goraguntepalya Metro stations during this time and advised the public to buy OR tickets through WhatsApp or Namma Metro and other apps to save time.

Other trains on the remaining stretches will run as per schedule. “The inconvenience caused to the public is regretted and commuters are requested to co-operate to enable speeding up of the commissioning work of extension line beyond Nagasandra,” it concluded.