News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru's Namma Metro clocks 100 crore foot falls ever since its inception

Bengaluru's Namma Metro clocks 100 crore foot falls ever since its inception

ByHT News Desk
Jan 24, 2024 07:59 PM IST

Bengaluru's Namma Metro Achieves Major Milestone with 100 Crore Footfalls

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro clocked more than 100 crore foot falls from 2012 when it was first launched, said Bengaluru Metro Transport Corporation (BMRCL) in an announcement. This is said to be a major milestone for the key public transport system of the IT Capital.

Bengaluru's Namma Metro clocks 100 crore foot falls ever since its inception(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)
The first metro line in Bengaluru was launched in the year 2012 and was between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road. The 6.7 kilometers metro on the Purple Line was widely used by the public, with an average daily ridership of 33,152 passengers during the first year.

BMRCL later extended metro lines to most parts of the city in phases. In 2016-17, the Majestic metro station was opened on the Purple line, and it turned out to be one of the busiest metro stations in the city, connecting areas like Mysuru Road, Jayanagar and Baiyappanahalli. The average daily ridership then crossed 1 lakh passengers.

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro has 65 stations with an operational network of 74 kilometres.

In December 2023 alone, Bengaluru’s Namma Metro recorded two crore footfalls. This is said to be the highest monthly ridership for Namma Metro, ever since it was launched, and it also saw a spike in average daily ridership.

Making Purple Line fully operational in October last year by connecting Whitefield to Bengaluru South and Bengaluru Central was a game changer for BMRCL.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally dedicated the full operations of Bengaluru metro’s Purple Line to the people of the IT capital by inaugurating two pending stretches, Baiyappanahalli – KR Puram and Kengeri – Challaghatta, on October 20. The Purple Line operations started on October 9 without much fanfare or an inaugural event.

During the launch of Purple Line, BMRCL expected the increase in ridership would be at least between 70,000 and 1 lakh people, but it has only risen to roughly 60,000 passengers per day.

