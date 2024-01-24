A 12-year-old girl died on Tuesday after falling off the 29th floor of a high-rise apartment in Bengaluru’s Hulimavu area. Police suspect it as a suicide but no note or any messages are found, and a case has been registered. 12-year-old girl dies by suicide after jumping from 29th floor in Bengaluru

According to PTI, the deceased was the only child to the parents and was studying calls 7 at a private school in the city. The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday and the security guard noticed the incident after he heard a loud noise behind the apartment.

When the security guard reached the spot, the girl was lying in a pool of blood, and she was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, she was declared dead by doctors.

The report also said that the girl’s mom noticed her coming out of her room at 4.30 am and she even asked her why she was up that early. The girl, however, went back to her room.

A senior police official told PTI, “It is a suicide, and we are yet to find any suicide note in her room. We found that the girl was depressed and going through mental health issues. The post-mortem has been done and we are investigating further.”

The girl’s father used to work as a software engineer at an IT company and had quit his job six months ago, said police.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 0222754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)