FIR filed against Karnataka Youth Congress chief for conducting rally in Bengaluru without police permission

Bengaluru police registered an FIR against Karnataka Youth Congress president Haris Nalpad for organising a protest with fire torches on Tuesday night. The High Grounds police have booked him for allegedly creating a public nuisance by holding a rally without the necessary permission from the police department. FIR filed against Karnataka Youth Cong chief for conducting rally in Bengaluru

Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 143, 188, 283, 285, 290, 341 and 149 were charged on Nalpad by Bengaluru police.

On Tuesday, Karnataka Youth Congress held a massive rally in Bengaluru after Rahul Gandhi and Congress workers were stopped from entering Guwahati city in Assam during the Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The protesters carried fire torches and raised slogans against the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also slammed Assam CM and said he only tries to impress the BJP high command. In an X post, Siddaramaiah said, “Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma's extreme measures to halt Shri @RahulGandhi's Yatra reveal his fear. Attacks on Yatris, threats, an FIR, and blocking temple visits show his desperation to please higher-ups. Over 50,000 Yatris, including Rahul Gandhi, were stopped at Guwahati's border.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Himanta Biswa Sarma instructed the state director general of police (DGP) to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly “provoking crowd.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dared the Himanta Biswa Sarma government to file “as many cases as it can." He said, “I don't know how Himanta Biswa Sarma got the idea that he can intimidate me by filing cases. File as many cases as you can. File 25 more cases, I am not going to be intimidated. BJP-RSS can't intimidate me.”