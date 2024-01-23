Karnataka Congress unit holds massive protest against Assam CM in Bengaluru after FIR on Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka Congress held a massive rally in Bengaluru after Rahul Gandhi and Congressworkers were stopped from entering Guwahati city in Assam during the Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The protesters carried fire torches and raised slogans against the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Karnataka Congress unit holds massive protest against Assam CM in Bengaluru

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also slammed Assam CM and said he is only trying to impress the BJP high command. In an X post, Siddaramaiah said, “Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma's extreme measures to halt Shri @RahulGandhi's Yatra reveal his fear. Attacks on Yatris, threats, an FIR, and blocking temple visits show his desperation to please higher-ups. Over 50,000 Yatris, including Rahul Gandhi, were stopped at Guwahati's border.”

Siddaramaiah said such attacks will not stop Rahul Gandhi and his Yatra. “Himanta's plan to use state resources to arrest them will not deter Shri Rahul Gandhi. The Yatra for justice shall continue,” added Karnataka CM.

In response to Siddaramaiah, the Assam CM said that there were less than 2,000 people and not 50,000 people in the rally. He wrote, “Siddaramaiah avare, 50,000? Throughout the 500+ km journey not even 2,000 people came to see him at one place . Please look at the video you have posted and count the number of people.” He then said that Assam is with Ram and not with Ravana.

Earlier on Tuesday, Himanta Biswa Sarma instructed the state director general of police (DGP) to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly “provoking crowd.”

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said "Naxalite tactics" were alien to Assam's culture.In return, Rahul Gandhi called Himanta Biswa Sarma the most corrupt CM in the country. “Clear problem in Assam, chief minister of this state one of the most corrupt CMs in the country. What the Assam CM is doing against the yatra is helping the yatra. We are getting publicity that we may not have got otherwise.”