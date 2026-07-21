Two held for illegally selling abortion kits at Gurugram medical stores

Two men were arrested on Sunday after the Gurugram health department conducted undercover operations at two medical stores in Sohna and Ghata, where they were allegedly selling medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits to pregnant women without prescriptions or medical qualifications, health officials said on Monday. Separate FIRs were registered under the MTP, Drugs and Cosmetics and NMC Acts, along with provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (File photo)

Separate FIRs have been registered at Sohna and Sector 56 police stations under provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, and Sections 125 (act endangering public life or safety), 3(5) (joint criminal liability), and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the FIRs, the raids were conducted after Civil Surgeon Dr Lokveer Singh received confidential information that two men were illegally providing abortion kits to women and posing as doctors. A team led by deputy civil surgeon and pre-conception and pre-natal diagnostic techniques (PC PNDT ) Nodal Officer for the Gurugram Health Department Dr Devender Singh Solanki, along with MTP nodal officer Dr Harish Kumar, carried out the operations using a pregnant decoy patient.

At a medical store in Abhaypur Chowk, Sohna, the accused allegedly sold an MTP kit for ₹800 and explained its use. He allegedly admitted to studying up to Class 10, having no medical qualification, and dispensing medicines and MTP kits for nearly two months under the store proprietor’s instructions. He failed to produce purchase records or a prescription.

In Ghata, the accused allegedly sold an MTP kit for ₹1,000 and admitted he had no medical qualification despite treating patients for eight months using a rented pharmacy licence. Investigators found no procurement or sale records for the recovered kit.

Police said further investigation is underway.