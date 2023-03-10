The traffic police of Bengaluru are all set to meet the residents on Saturday and note their concerns at the Citizens Traffic Forum Meeting which will be held at 48 traffic police stations in the city. The meeting will be conducted between 11.30 am to 1.30 pm and the traffic department urged the commuters to participate to address the traffic problems. Bengaluru Traffic Police to conduct Citizens Traffic Forum meeting tomorrow

A statement issued by the Bengaluru Traffic Police read, “In order to address the issues related to traffic congestion and traffic problems and to involve road users to in resolving them every month on 2nd Saturday Citizens Traffic Forum Meeting is being organized in all the 48 Traffic Police Stations between 11:30 AM to 01:30 PM.”

The department also announced that the people can narrate their experiences in the traffic and pitch their suggestions to improve traffic management in the town. “Citizens can reach the nearest traffic police station and participate in the meeting where they can interact with traffic officers and also narrate any traffic related issues and get solutions on 11/03/2023. It is requested that, citizens can make use of this opportunity and voluntarily participate in this interactive session on 11/03/2023 between 11:30 AM to 01:30 PM at their nearest traffic police stations, thereby help traffic police to help you,” read the announcement further. All top cops of Bengaluru Traffic Wing will attend the meetings at different locations.