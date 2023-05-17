Bengaluru traffic story: Man books Uber auto, ride is 24 km, 71 mins away

A man on Tuesday made headlines after tweeting a screenshot of the wait-time for an auto in Bengaluru city, which left Twitter users in splits. The auto driver, who accepted the ride, was 24 kilometres (kms) away and would take 71 minutes to reach the pick up location, the screenshot showed.

Bengaluru witnesses debates on cab availability and mobility around the city often.(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Captioning the photo, “Huge respect for him if he actually shows up,” the user also used the popular “peak Bengaluru” hashtag. Twitter soon flooded with comments as users found this everyday scenario hilarious and relatable. Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic congestions and commute problems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Huge respect for you also if you wait that long,” a Twitter user replied to the post, to which the Bengaluru man said, “Hahaha. Driver Cancelled after 1 min. Sad ending.”

READ | As photo of ₹20 ticket goes viral, Bengaluru commuters debate why Ola, Uber lagging behind

The post also opened up the debate on cab services and aggregators in Bengaluru with a social media user saying, “@Olacabs @Uber_India all messed up with their auto and cab service. They don't have service available when needed. Looks like sooner or later you all will fade and people will start relaying on local auto and drivers . And the driver cancellation is on high in all major cities.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uber's India support replied to this comment with a “we apologise for the disruption this may have caused in your plans.”

READ | Ola, Uber slapped with 292 cases in Bengaluru for charging excess fare: Report

“Lol you seem to be the chosen one! I thought @Olacabs & @Uber_India autos were just for the ads. If you need one urgently, none of them accept or arrive for the pickup - although in the app they show a pile of autos just 1 min away!” another user tweeted.

“Normal Day in Bengaluru,” a user said. Bengaluru witnesses debates on cab availability and mobility around the city often.