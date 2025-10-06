Bengaluru traffic update: JC Road to NR Junctions signals synchronised, commuters call for lane discipline

“This signal synchronization ensures seamless travel and green lights at every signal during non-peak hours,” Shetty wrote, calling it a step forward for the city’s traffic management.

Anoop A. Shetty, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic West Division, Bengaluru City, shared a video on X highlighting the synchronized traffic signals from JC Road side of Townhall Junction to NR Junction, PS Junction, Police Corner Junction.

Commuters on some of Bengaluru ’s busiest routes may soon enjoy a smoother ride, thanks to a recent traffic management initiative.

How did X users react? While the move has been welcomed by many, including noted investor Mohandas Pai, who tweeted, “This is great news. Congrats. Please have LANE markings on the road too for better traffic,” several residents pointed out lingering issues.

Commuters noted that Minerva Circle continues to pose major traffic challenges due to ongoing construction work on JC Road, making it difficult for drivers to follow signals even during synchronized timings. Some complaints also focused on missing road markings, including lane dividers, medians, and zebra crossings, which contribute to chaotic traffic patterns, especially during peak hours.

“Nowadays, getting to JC Road junction has become a total nightmare. Not a single person follows lanes… traffic looks so scattered. When will people learn to stay in their lanes?” a frustrated resident wrote online.

Recently, in a significant move to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru, Hebbal flyover loop was opened to the public. This infrastructure upgrade connects Nagavara to the main carriageway, aiming to reduce the notorious bottlenecks at the Hebbal interchange, which handles high volumes of traffic from multiple directions, including KR Puram, the airport road, and Nagavara.

The loop is expected to alleviate traffic bottlenecks at the Hebbal interchange, which handles high volumes of traffic from multiple directions, including KR Puram, the airport road, and Nagavara.

(Also Read: Karnataka issues alert over cough syrups; health minister urges parental caution)