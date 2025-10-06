'Dig 10 times, get 1 free’: Bengaluru HSR resident mocks BBMP’s road repair ‘loyalty program’ in viral rant

“Every 2–3 weeks some crew arrives, tears it up, half-patches it, and vanishes… until the next mysterious digging squad shows up,” the user wrote, adding wryly, “I’m convinced BBMP is running a ‘dig 10 times, get 1 free’ scheme.”

The resident, who runs an office on HSR Layout’s 9th Main Road, claimed that the stretch outside had been dug up “at least 10 times in 11 months”.

A Bengaluru resident’s sarcastic post on Reddit, mocking the city’s never-ending roadworks, has gone viral, perfectly capturing the frustration of thousands who navigate cratered streets and repeat excavations daily.

Comparing the road to a “subscription service”, the post went on to describe the uneven patchwork as looking like “Minecraft in real life.” The rant concluded with a punchline Bengaluru commuters know too well: “Add a bit of rain and it turns into a mud pool with potholes as a surprise bonus level.”

Locals join in, “It’s the same story all over Bengaluru”

The post struck a chord online, drawing hundreds of reactions from fellow Bengalureans who echoed the sentiment.

One user commented, “It’s called systematic corruption. They take 80% cut every time a road is dug.” Another joked, “Maybe they’re digging for some hidden treasure from the 1800s.”

Others noted that freshly laid roads in non-central Bengaluru rarely last beyond a few weeks before being dug up again for cable or water works. “Looks like the real agenda in Bengaluru is digging and creating potholes — we just never understood the plot,” another Redditor quipped.

The viral rant comes even as the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) is facing criticism over its patchy pothole-filling drive. Earlier this week, civic officials announced that over 35,000 potholes had been identified across the city and that a special task force was working to fill them before the monsoon recedes.

However, residents say the real problem lies in poor coordination among civic agencies, with roads often being re-dug for BWSSB pipelines, BESCOM cables, or internet fibre work. In areas like HSR Layout, Bellandur, and Whitefield, stretches are repeatedly excavated and only partially restored, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls.

As one comment summed it up, “In Bengaluru, the only thing more permanent than a pothole is the plan to fix it.”