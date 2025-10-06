Bengaluru erupts over Siddaramaiah's Basava Metro proposal: 'Rename yourself Basavaramaiah'
Many Bengalureans argue that the current name is integral to the city's identity and suggest focusing on core issues like fare reductions.
Published on: Oct 6, 2025 1:14 PM IST
By Anagha Deshpande
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s proposal to rename Namma Metro as ‘Basava Metro’ has triggered a wave of reactions from Bengalureans, many of whom say the name ‘Namma Metro’ is deeply tied to the city’s identity and should remain unchanged.
The Chief Minister, while addressing a public event on Sunday, said he would recommend to the Central government that Bengaluru Metro be renamed in honour of 12th-century social reformer Basavanna.
“I will recommend to the central government to name our metro as ‘Basava Metro’. If this were entirely a state government project, I would have announced it as such today itself,” Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.
He added that Basavanna’s principles of equality and coexistence remain timeless. “Basava preached tolerance and equal opportunity. I follow these values too,” the Chief Minister said, noting that he had taken his oath as Chief Minister on Basava Jayanti, vowing to fulfil Basavanna’s vision of equality.
However, the proposal has not gone down well with many Bengalureans, who took to social media to express disapproval.
How did X users react?
“Bengalureans should oppose this. Namma Metro is an iconic name, it should remain as it is,” one user wrote.
Another user said, “We Bengalureans are deeply connected with #NammaMetro, it’s part of our city’s identity. Changing it to Basava Metro isn’t a good idea. Let’s name Bengaluru’s second airport after Basavanna instead.”
"Instead of naming "Namma Metro" with “Basava Metro” Fill each and every metro station with his teachings, boards, and vachanas. This will be the best way to celebrate our Basavanna!", another user wrote.
Others accused the Chief Minister of indulging in vote-bank politics.
“Nothing against Basavanna, but he’s just playing politics and dividing people. If anything, rename it to Shankar Metro in memory of Shankar Nag,” a post read.
Several users also mocked the move, with one writing, “Why Basava Metro? If he’s so eager to please the Lingayats, why doesn’t he rename himself Basavaramaiah?”
Some urged the government to focus on core issues like reducing fares rather than changing names.
“First reduce metro ticket prices, then think about renaming it,” one user commented.
A few residents, while not opposing Basavanna’s legacy, questioned the need to alter the brand identity of an already successful and recognisable public project.
“Bengaluru and Karnataka have become appeasement states. Every group now wants monuments or infrastructure named after their icons. If at all, rename it Bengaluru Metro. Enough with the ‘Namma’ in everything,” another user wrote.