Bengaluru erupts over Siddaramaiah's Basava Metro proposal: 'Rename yourself Basavaramaiah'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s proposal to rename Namma Metro as ‘Basava Metro’ has triggered a wave of reactions from Bengalureans, many of whom say the name ‘Namma Metro’ is deeply tied to the city’s identity and should remain unchanged. Siddaramaiah said he would recommend to the Central government that Bengaluru Metro be renamed in honour of 12th-century social reformer Basavanna.

“I will recommend to the central government to name our metro as ‘Basava Metro’. If this were entirely a state government project, I would have announced it as such today itself,” Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.

He added that Basavanna’s principles of equality and coexistence remain timeless. “Basava preached tolerance and equal opportunity. I follow these values too,” the Chief Minister said, noting that he had taken his oath as Chief Minister on Basava Jayanti, vowing to fulfil Basavanna’s vision of equality.

However, the proposal has not gone down well with many Bengalureans, who took to social media to express disapproval.

How did X users react? “Bengalureans should oppose this. Namma Metro is an iconic name, it should remain as it is,” one user wrote.

Another user said, “We Bengalureans are deeply connected with #NammaMetro, it’s part of our city’s identity. Changing it to Basava Metro isn’t a good idea. Let’s name Bengaluru’s second airport after Basavanna instead.”

"Instead of naming "Namma Metro" with “Basava Metro” Fill each and every metro station with his teachings, boards, and vachanas. This will be the best way to celebrate our Basavanna!", another user wrote.