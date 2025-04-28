Bengaluru trio arrested for attacking professor who objected to garbage dumping: Report

Bengaluru Police arrested three individuals for allegedly assaulting a private college professor over a trivial dispute on April 21. The accused—Bhanuprasad (26), Sharath (23), and Amruth Kumar (24)—are employed in private firms and face charges of causing grievous harm, reported The Hindu Three people arrested for allegedly assaulting a professor in Bengaluru.

The incident unfolded when the victim, Aravind Gupta, was on his way to work riding his scooter. He witnessed the accused dumping garbage on the roadside and decided to stop and intervene. When Gupta confronted them about the littering, the trio reacted angrily and assaulted him. Gupta suffered injuries and was later treated at a hospital before filing a formal complaint. Based on his statement, the Kumaraswamy Layout Police initially registered a case of hurt.

The investigation reportedly proved challenging for the police, as the area lacked CCTV coverage. However, by examining over 50 camera footages from nearby locations, the police focused on the car used by the assailants, noting its design, make, and color. This led to the identification of the vehicle's registration number and eventually helped them track down the suspects.

Upon being caught, the accused confessed to the crime, stating that they felt insulted by Gupta's public remarks about their behavior, which triggered their violent reaction.

Professor shared a ‘selfie video’ with injuries

Aarabindo Gupta, who works at a private college, later shared a video on social media, recounting the assault and displaying the visible injuries on his face. In the video, Gupta explained how he had stopped to caution the men against littering hazardous materials like glass pieces on the road, which could cause accidents. Instead of heeding his words, the three men began attacking him. Two pinned his arms while the third struck him with a helmet, making the attack both unprovoked and severe.

In his video, Gupta expressed his dismay at the deteriorating civic sense and safety standards in Bengaluru. He lamented the fading reputation of the city, once known as one of the safest in the country, now tarnished by such incidents of aggression.