Bengaluru weather on Diwali: Moderate rain likely to interrupt celebrations. Check AQI levels

Bengaluru is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall on Diwali evening, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre. The south and east zones of Bengaluru could see a heavy rainfall on Thursday evening and the rain is likely to continue overnight in a few parts. The Air Quality Index in Bengaluru is moderate, with a reading of 129.0 on Thursday.

In an X post, KSNDMC said, “Widespread with light to moderate rains and at isolated places heavy rains associated with thunderstorm activity likely over BBMP area.”

The temperature in Bengaluru on Thursday is 25.31 °C. The day's forecast indicated a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.44 °C and 26.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h.

The Indian Meteorological Département has also forecast rain in the Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Hassan, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Uttara Kannada, Dharwad, Bidar, Mysuru, Davanagere, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Ramanagara, Mandya, Haveri, Gadag, Dakshina Kannada, and Shivamogga areas of Karnataka.

AQI in Bengaluru

The Air Quality Index in Bengaluru is moderate, with a reading of 129.0 on Thursday. As bursting crackers, the whole day was restricted by the Karnataka government, its reading is unlikely to cross the moderate levels in the tech capital. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. However, a little smog was observed in parts of the city on Thursday evening.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also advised people to bust only green crackers to avoid the high pollution levels. He said, “The Supreme Court has given guidelines on what kind of crackers should be burst. Only green crackers should be sold, and they should be burst from 8 pm to 10 pm.”

Bengaluru traffic police also alerted commuters about potential traffic jams in the city on Deepavali evening as rain is expected in parts of the tech capital.