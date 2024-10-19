Bengaluru weather update: City braces for 'intense' evening showers today

Bengaluru is bracing for moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms later today, starting from around 4.30-5.00 PM on Saturday. Commuters wade through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Bengaluru.(AFP)

According to popular weather blogger on X (formerly Twitter), Bengaluru weatherman, there is a chance of isolated lightning, with some areas expected to experience brief but intense downpours. He also said these showers may be heavy in specific parts of the city but will likely be short-lived.

As of 3 PM, light drizzles have been reported in Whitefield, Kalyan Nagar, Jayanagar, and Padmanabhanagar.

Another weather blogger on X said, “don't let the sun fool you, it might be sunny for some time but it will eventually rain.”

On Saturday, Bengaluru woke up to a chilly, foggy morning on Saturday, giving the city a refreshing hill-station feel. The temperature currently stands at 23°C, with forecasts predicting a minimum of 20.49°C and a maximum of 26.67°C later in the day.

Bengaluru has been experiencing persistent rainfall since October 16, leading to widespread flooding in several areas. The heavy downpours have caused waterlogging and significant traffic congestion, disrupting daily life across the city. In response to the ongoing situation and the forecast of more rain, disaster response teams have been deployed to assist with relief efforts.

Many parts of the metropolitan area remain on alert as the city struggles to manage the challenges posed by the continuous rains.

