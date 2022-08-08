Bengaluru: Woman injured by goods train at Yelahanka Railway Station
An unidentified woman suffered a 'major' injury after being hit by a goods train at Bengaluru's Yelahanka Railway Station Sunday. Staff from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) acted promptly by giving her first aid treatment and then shifting her to a hospital for further treatment.
It is not clear how the injury occurred.
“Going beyond the call of duty, on 07.08.22 Rangaswamy, G.S.CON/YNK rendered immediate first aid to a lady who sustained major injury at Yelahanka Rly Yard. She was shifted to govt hospital, Yelahanka, within the golden hour.”
South Western Railway (SWR) also confirmed, tweeting that the injured lady had been shifted to a government hospital in Yelahanka for medical treatment.
“#SEWA: Sri. Rangaswamy. G.S. CON/772/ Yalahanka Out-Post along with Smt. Gerija, WHC/YNK rendered first aid to a injured lady inflicted injury by Goods train at Yelahanka Railway Station. Further she shifted to Govt Hospital Yelahanka for medical treatment,” RPF S Railway tweeted.
Both Bengaluru RPF and SWR security department were not immediately available to confirm details of the incident.