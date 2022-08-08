Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru: Woman injured by goods train at Yelahanka Railway Station

Bengaluru: Woman injured by goods train at Yelahanka Railway Station

bengaluru news
Published on Aug 08, 2022 11:38 AM IST
An unidentified woman was injured Sunday by a goods train and was shifted to a government hospital by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).
The injured woman being taken to hospital by RPF staff. (Image source: RPF S.W.Railway/Twitter)
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

An unidentified woman suffered a 'major' injury after being hit by a goods train at Bengaluru's Yelahanka Railway Station Sunday. Staff from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) acted promptly by giving her first aid treatment and then shifting her to a hospital for further treatment.

It is not clear how the injury occurred.

“Going beyond the call of duty, on 07.08.22 Rangaswamy, G.S.CON/YNK rendered immediate first aid to a lady who sustained major injury at Yelahanka Rly Yard. She was shifted to govt hospital, Yelahanka, within the golden hour.”

RELATED STORIES

South Western Railway (SWR) also confirmed, tweeting that the injured lady had been shifted to a government hospital in Yelahanka for medical treatment.

“#SEWA: Sri. Rangaswamy. G.S. CON/772/ Yalahanka Out-Post along with Smt. Gerija, WHC/YNK rendered first aid to a injured lady inflicted injury by Goods train at Yelahanka Railway Station. Further she shifted to Govt Hospital Yelahanka for medical treatment,” RPF S Railway tweeted.

Both Bengaluru RPF and SWR security department were not immediately available to confirm details of the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru southern railway
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP