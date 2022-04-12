Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru woman kills husband with iron rod
bengaluru news

Bengaluru woman kills husband with iron rod

Police have arrested a 48-year-old woman for allegedly killing her husband with an iron rod after a domestic row in the early morning hours of Sunday in Andrahalli area. 
A 48-year-old woman has been arrested for killing her husband with an iron rod after a domestic row in Bengaluru.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 11:54 AM IST
ByYamini C S

A 48-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband with repeated blows to his head with an iron rod, after a late-night fight. The accused has been identified as Varalakshmi, who is a resident of Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte.

Reports said that the couple, who had been married for about 28 years, used to have arguments quite often over domestic issues. The incident occurred on Sunday night, when the couple had another fight and went to sleep. However, Varalakshmi is said to have gotten up during the night, and her husband, Umesh reportedly fought with her again and kicked her. 

This seems to have enraged Varalakshmi, who then decided to hit back and landed several blows to her husband's head with an iron rod. 52-year-old Umesh is said to have died due to profuse bleeding.

Reports said that Varalakshmi took her husband to a hospital along with her two daughters and informed her husband's family. Umesh's brother, J M Satish, then rushed to the hospital but found that his brother was no more. Doctors had declared Umesh as brought dead, according to reports.

RELATED STORIES

Satish had reportedly seen the wounds inflicted upon his brother and is then said to have lodged a complaint alleging suspicion regarding his death with the police. The Byadarahalli police then filed a case of murder and took Varalakshmi into custody. Following interrogations, it was revealed that Varalakshmi had killed Umesh. 

The main reason behind the couple's recurrent fights in the house were allegedly due to Umesh's expectations of financial help from Varalakshmi's family. Umesh had reportedly had a business in finance and real estate and was sour that Varalakshmi's family had not helped him financially.

Police have recorded statements from the couple's two daughters and their neighbours and also procured CCTV footage around their house for gathering technical evidences.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
murder case crime crime news bangalore
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP