Bengaluru woman suffers fatal heart attack in gym, CCTV captures incident

A 35-year-old woman passed away after collapsing in the gym at Byappanahalli. The deceased was identified as Vinaya Vittal, a resident of GM Palya. Vinaya was working out at the Challenge Health Club at Mallesplaya at 8 AM on Saturday.



CCTV footage shows she was near the squat rack when she collapsed. Gym staff and those exercising in her vicinity immediately rushed to her aid and called an ambulance. She was taken to the CV Raman Hospital. According to the police report based on the doctor’s examination, Vinaya died en route to the hospital.

It's believed Vinaya was working as a background officer at IDC, based in Mangalore. For the past few years, she lived alone in a rented house in GM Palya. Apparently, she came home from work on Friday night and went to the gym the next morning. Prima facie, Vinaya appears to have suffered a heart attack. The footage of Vinaya collapsing while working out went viral on social media. A case has been registered at the Byappanahalli police station.

Vinaya was living in a rented house for the last two years and used to go to the gym every morning. Her death was a shock to her near and dear ones. Her landlord Jayamma said he came to know about her death after visting the gym.

There have been various cases of young and healthy people suffering heart attacks while working out. Puneeth Rajkumar (46), whose last movie Jamesrecently hit the theatres, also passed away of a heart attack.

Some of the common symptoms of heart attacks include:



Chest pain or discomfort on the left side Feeling weak or light-headed Pain discomfort in the jaw, neck or back Shortness of breath Pain or discomfort in the arms or shoulders

Some of the causes of heart attacks include obesity, smoking, unhealthy lifestyles, and a family history.

