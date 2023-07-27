Bengaluru-based CEO shares ordeal on evicting rogue tenant, warns netizens to avoid this real estate trap

A Bengaluru based man, Deepak Shenoy on Tuesday shared his ordeal with evicting a tenant who stayed at his house for over two years without paying any rent. Shenoy is the founder and CEO of a financial analytics firm, Capitalmind. He narrated an incident on micro-blogging site Twitter and warned netizens to avoid this real estate trap.

He was replying to a news clipping wherein it took an elderly man four years to evict a rogue tenant from his flat. Shenoy said he too has personally experienced the difficulty when a tenant usurps a property and refuses to pay rent. Shenoy's tweet received over 2,700 likes and 480 retweets at the time this article was being written.

“Personally went through this...Mom went to the court house for two years once every two months to evict a tenant who refused to pay rent after the first month. He also filed a case saying henchmen used just like that. Had done this with other people too,” he tweeted.

“It took two years to get a court order, after which it took another three months to actually evict...the fraud renter left on the last day before the cops were brought in,,” he added.

After facing the ordeal, his mother sold all her properties and now lives in the only house she owns, he wrote. “We've even had a piece of land taken over by goondas and then settled. Real estate is not something that works for us. More money has been made in markets with far lesser hassle, by us,” he further stated.

Many social media users resonated with the experience, with one asking whether all the dues were paid by the tenant eventually. “No. Chased him for next year including taking cops to new place he had rented, turned out another set of cops had come the day before and he vanished again. We did a lot of sleuthing to find him twice. One other woman who was cheated was also chasing him,” Shenoy replied.

“My parents had rented out the upper portion of our large bungalow to LIC as we were all in boarding school. It took five years to evict them even though my dad was a lawyer practising in High court for years,” another Twitter user said.

