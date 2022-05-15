Bengaluru: BBMP garbage truck mows down Swiggy delivery boy, fourth fatality in two months

In the fourth such incident in two months, the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) garbage truck mowed down a 25-year-old delivery boy working with Swiggy in Bengaluru on Saturday evening while he was on duty.

The tragic incident took place on Nagawara-Thanisandra main road killing the boy after a speeding BBMP truck knocked down the bike and ran over him. The deceased, Devanna, is a native of Surapura in Yadgir district and was a resident of Kothanur.

The police have filed an FIR against the driver, Dinesh Naik, and the contractor of the BBMP trash vehicle, Vishwanath after Devanna’s tragic death.

It was reported that Chikkajala traffic police rushed to the spot and booked Naik for rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence. Following that, the trash truck was seized by police for further investigation and the driver was subjected to medical examination to ascertain whether he was drunk.

According to the police, Devanna was heading to Hegde Nagar from Nagawara to deliver an order when he met with the accident. The joint commissioner of Mahadevapura reportedly said that Devanna met with the accident after he lost control of the vehicle and that the delivery boy first collided with the divider before hitting the truck.

Four people killed in two month

It is to be noted that this is the fourth such incident where the city’s BBMP garbage truck has allegedly run over the citizens, killing four people in two month.

Earlier in April, a BBMP garbage truck had knocked down and killed a 40-year-old woman identified as Padmini D, a deputy manager at a nationalised bank. She was travelling back home on a scooter when a BBMP garbage truck ran over her at Nayandahalli junction on Mysuru road. Before that, tragic accidents involving the city’s trash trucks had also killed a schoolgirl in Hebbal and a senior citizen in Thanisandra.

Following a series of such accidents involving garbage trucks in the city, the traffic police and the civic body reported having informed that they have now taken up a campaign to prevent such incidents in the city. It is also reported that the two agencies have also launched a driving, road safety sensitisation programme for garbage truck drivers, under which 380 of the total 580 truck drivers have been trained.

“We launched a campaign and booked many garbage truck drivers for traffic violations, some were even found drunk while driving,” said B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner (Traffic) to The Hindu.