Bengaluru: BBMP garbage truck mows down Swiggy delivery boy, fourth fatality in two months
In the fourth such incident in two months, the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) garbage truck mowed down a 25-year-old delivery boy working with Swiggy in Bengaluru on Saturday evening while he was on duty.
The tragic incident took place on Nagawara-Thanisandra main road killing the boy after a speeding BBMP truck knocked down the bike and ran over him. The deceased, Devanna, is a native of Surapura in Yadgir district and was a resident of Kothanur.
The police have filed an FIR against the driver, Dinesh Naik, and the contractor of the BBMP trash vehicle, Vishwanath after Devanna’s tragic death.
It was reported that Chikkajala traffic police rushed to the spot and booked Naik for rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence. Following that, the trash truck was seized by police for further investigation and the driver was subjected to medical examination to ascertain whether he was drunk.
According to the police, Devanna was heading to Hegde Nagar from Nagawara to deliver an order when he met with the accident. The joint commissioner of Mahadevapura reportedly said that Devanna met with the accident after he lost control of the vehicle and that the delivery boy first collided with the divider before hitting the truck.
Four people killed in two month
It is to be noted that this is the fourth such incident where the city’s BBMP garbage truck has allegedly run over the citizens, killing four people in two month.
Earlier in April, a BBMP garbage truck had knocked down and killed a 40-year-old woman identified as Padmini D, a deputy manager at a nationalised bank. She was travelling back home on a scooter when a BBMP garbage truck ran over her at Nayandahalli junction on Mysuru road. Before that, tragic accidents involving the city’s trash trucks had also killed a schoolgirl in Hebbal and a senior citizen in Thanisandra.
Following a series of such accidents involving garbage trucks in the city, the traffic police and the civic body reported having informed that they have now taken up a campaign to prevent such incidents in the city. It is also reported that the two agencies have also launched a driving, road safety sensitisation programme for garbage truck drivers, under which 380 of the total 580 truck drivers have been trained.
“We launched a campaign and booked many garbage truck drivers for traffic violations, some were even found drunk while driving,” said B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner (Traffic) to The Hindu.
-
Bengaluru: ‘Small stabbing’ over unpaid EMI turns fatal
In a tragic incident, a “small stabbing” turned fatal in Bengaluru on Thursday. Rahil and Jayakumar were partners who had opened a restaurant together. Jayakumar, a BPO employee had taken the loan in his wife's name while a hotel management graduate, Rahil, was paying the EMIs. The friends met up at Rahil's apartment on Thursday morning. The restaurant's interior work was on, but Rahil had defaulted on the EMI this month.
-
Mundka fire: Manish Lakra, owner of Delhi building where 27 killed, arrested
The Delhi Police has arrested Manish Lakra, the owner of the commercial that caught fire near Mundka metro station on Friday evening, killing at least 27 people. “We have nabbed Manish Lakra. He was arrested during raids conducted to nab him,” DCP (Outer District) Samir Sharma said. The police had earlier said the building did not have fire NOC.
-
Sale of meat banned in Bengaluru on Monday (May 16) on Buddha Purnima
Abattoirs and meat shops will be closed in Bengaluru on Monday (May 16) on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. The BBMP has ordered a complete ban on the sale of meat on the day. BBMP's data shows that 3000 licensed and three slaughterhouses function in the city but due to the proliferation of illegal meat houses the number could be higher.
-
Khargone collector, SP and ASP transferred in MP administrative reshuffle
In a late-night administrative reshuffle, the collector, superintendent of police and additional superintendent of police of Khargone, where communal tension erupted on Ram Navmi on April 10, have been transferred. The collector, Anugraha P has been transferred as an officer on special duty, MP Bhawan in Delhi. She was replaced by Ratlam Kumar Purshottam. Satna SP Dharam Veer Singh has been transferred to Khargone. Khargone ASP Neeraj Chaurasiya has been transferred to police headquarters.
-
Single-use plastics prohibited at secretariat from June 1: Delhi health min
Environment minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said the government was stepping up its fight against single-use plastics in the city by banning its use in the secretariat from June 1. The government will replace existing SUPs with recyclable alternatives such as paper, jute or bamboo, he said. The minister said SUPs contribute to different kinds of pollution in the city, with plastic items such as spoons, forks, straw, polythene, plastic glasses often discarded and burnt.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics