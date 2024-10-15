Bengaluru's 12-hour rainfall equals Cauvery phase-5 project's full month supply, claims social media post

In a remarkable weather event, Bengaluru has received an extraordinary 30 mm of rainfall in just 12 hours, covering an area of 750 square kilometers, a social media post said. The amount of rain collected in this brief period is equivalent to the full month’s planned water supply from the Cauvery phase-5 project, which is set to be inaugurated tomorrow, it added. People commute amid rains due to Spawn cyclone in Bengaluru on Tuesday.(PTI)

“Do you know how much it rained today in #Bengaluru? The last 12 hours of rainfall is equal to the planned full month's supply of Cauvery 5th phase!! #bengalururains #rains #BangaloreRains,” the post on X stated.

The city’s rainfall has brought a whooping 22,500 million litres of water, a volume that could significantly impact both water and energy conservation efforts if harnessed properly, another post said. If collected, the rainwater could lead to an energy saving of up to 42.3 million units of electricity, providing a significant reduction in the city's power demand.

“The city has already received 30 mm of rain over an extant of 750 sq km . 22500 million litres has arrived. Equivalent of 29 days of Kaveri 5th phase to be inaugurated tomorrow. Electricity savings of 42300000 units if this were to be harvested #Bengaluru #rainwaterharvesting,” the post said. This information could not be independently verified by Hindustan Times.

It also comes in the midst of incessant rains in the city since Monday night. No respite is expected until at least October 17, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) having issued a forecast predicting that Bengaluru will experience sustained showers over the next couple of days, bringing even more challenges for residents already reeling from the downpour.

In response to the inclement weather, authorities have announced that all schools and colleges in Bengaluru will remain closed tomorrow, October 16, to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Commuters, particularly office-goers and schoolchildren, have been facing severe distress due to the ongoing bad weather. Many areas have been inundated, and flooded streets have made it difficult for people to travel. Public transport has also been hit hard, with delays adding to the chaos.

Traffic in the city has been a nightmare, with congestion soaring as vehicles inch along waterlogged roads. The waterlogging itself has crippled many underpasses and low-lying areas. Authorities are working to clear blocked drains and restore normalcy.