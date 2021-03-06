IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru’s BBMP said no potholes on 74 roads. Court ordered survey finds 437
A report by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority has revealed that there are at least 5,435 potholes, bad roads or patchy footpaths in Bengaluru(HT Photo)
A report by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority has revealed that there are at least 5,435 potholes, bad roads or patchy footpaths in Bengaluru(HT Photo)
bengaluru news

Bengaluru’s BBMP said no potholes on 74 roads. Court ordered survey finds 437

  • The report said of the 5,435 responses from citizens and survey, 437 cases were related to potholes and bad roads. The rest 4,998 cases were related to footpaths
READ FULL STORY
By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:30 AM IST

A crackdown by the Karnataka high court following the death of a 19-year-old medical student, and hearings of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) have revealed that there are at least 5,435 potholes, bad roads or bad footpaths in Bengaluru.

The data was revealed in a report submitted by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) to the Karnataka high court. However, these 5,435 may well be a sampling. KSLSA arrived at these numbers by conducting a surprise inspection of 25 roads in the city on the basis of information collected from volunteers.

A city-wide survey is expected to show more bad roads and footpaths, and potholes.

The report came after the Karnataka high court, in February 2020, directed KSLSA to conduct a survey using volunteers, while hearing a petition filed by Vijayan Menon and others, seeking the court’s intervention to improve the condition of the roads in the city.

KSLSA then requested citizens to send photos and videos of the potholes and broken footpaths in their localities.

The Kerala State Legal Services Authority was told by the high court to conduct a survey using volunteers(HT Graphics)
The Kerala State Legal Services Authority was told by the high court to conduct a survey using volunteers(HT Graphics)

The results contradicted Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) claim, in February, that there were no potholes on 74 roads in the city.

KSLSA volunteers chose 25 of these 74 roads for their inspection. The report pointed out that of the 5,435 responses from citizens and the survey, 437 cases were related to potholes and bad roads. The remaining 4,998 cases were related to footpaths. Of the 4,998 footpath-related inputs, 3,531 were about blocked footpaths, 1,443 were about damaged footpaths, and the remaining 24 were about the very absence of a footpath

H Shashidhara Shetty, member secretary at KSLSA said during the inspection the committee found at least four roads in Bommanahalli that were not motorable.

The HC had come down heavily on BBMP’s inaction following the death of a 19-year-old medical student while trying to avoid a pothole. Tasdeeq Bushra died after her scooter was hit by the truck belonging to BBMP while she was trying to avoid craters on Lingarajapuram-Hennur main road. She died on the spot.

On February 8, the Karnataka high court bench pulled up the BBMP regarding Bushra’s death. “Imagine people dying because of potholes on roads. Imagine the plight of the family,” a division bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice MG Uma said during the hearing of a public interest litigation.

“Although several orders have been made in this writ petition, the fact remains that potholes are still festering on streets of Bengaluru not only on major arterial roads but even in other smaller roads. It is public knowledge that riders of two-wheelers, as well as four-wheelers, have died during the course of avoidance of potholes while proceeding on roads,” the bench observed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru potholes bruhat bengaluru mahanagara palike
Close
A report by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority has revealed that there are at least 5,435 potholes, bad roads or patchy footpaths in Bengaluru(HT Photo)
A report by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority has revealed that there are at least 5,435 potholes, bad roads or patchy footpaths in Bengaluru(HT Photo)
bengaluru news

Bengaluru’s BBMP said no potholes on 74 roads. Court ordered survey finds 437

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:30 AM IST
  • The report said of the 5,435 responses from citizens and survey, 437 cases were related to potholes and bad roads. The rest 4,998 cases were related to footpaths
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sticking to their stand, members of the principal opposition party also did not participate in the special discussion on ONOE, terming it "RSS agenda."(PTI)
Sticking to their stand, members of the principal opposition party also did not participate in the special discussion on ONOE, terming it "RSS agenda."(PTI)
bengaluru news

Congress protests demanding revoking suspension of its MLA in Karnataka assembly

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:12 PM IST
Congress MLA B K Sangamesh was suspended till March 12 for removing his shirt inside the House, during a protest against Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri's decision to hold a special discussion on 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanvi was glad that she got the time to focus on her health -mental and physical and “got some clarity about life” in 2020.
Shanvi was glad that she got the time to focus on her health -mental and physical and “got some clarity about life” in 2020.
bengaluru news

Shanvi Srivastava: Kannada audience’s capacity to understand cinema is improving

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Shanvi Srivastava has been working non-stop since few months now
READ FULL STORY
Close
FIMI said restrictions on sale and expor of iron ore had led to ‘artificial oversupply’ of iron ore in Karnataka(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint (File))
FIMI said restrictions on sale and expor of iron ore had led to ‘artificial oversupply’ of iron ore in Karnataka(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint (File))
business

Industry captains seek ease of Karnataka curbs on iron ore export and sale

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:15 AM IST
  • FIMI said the restrictions had resulted in artificial oversupply of iron ore, leaving large quantities unsold and huge stockpiles in the mines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with PWD Minister Govind Karjol addresses the media at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, Thursday, Dec.31, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_31_2020_000073B)(PTI)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with PWD Minister Govind Karjol addresses the media at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, Thursday, Dec.31, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_31_2020_000073B)(PTI)
bengaluru news

Unfulfilled promises, lack of new projects loom large over Karnataka government

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:30 AM IST
  • The lack of visible schemes and programmes aimed at mitigating the plight of the people in the calamity-prone state is likely to weigh in on the performance of the Karnataka government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka deputy chief minister CN Ashwatha Narayana said the policy adds a new chapter in the enhancement of R&amp;D in the state(Twitter/@drashwathcn)
Karnataka deputy chief minister CN Ashwatha Narayana said the policy adds a new chapter in the enhancement of R&D in the state(Twitter/@drashwathcn)
bengaluru news

Karnataka launches engineering research and development policy

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:34 PM IST
  • Numbers Game: Bengaluru tops the chart in the number of multinational companies in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior citizens enquiring at the registration desk as they arrive to get the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine during the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination in Bengaluru on Monday(ANI)
Senior citizens enquiring at the registration desk as they arrive to get the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine during the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination in Bengaluru on Monday(ANI)
bengaluru news

51% vaccination on Day 2, technical glitches persist in Bengaluru

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:15 PM IST
  • 2,153 out of 4,200 targeted beneficiaries inoculated; governor, Wipro chairman Azim Premji get vaccine shots
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 57-km-long Vrishabhavathi river used to be a picnic spot in the late 1960s. Due to pollution, the river now has an alternative name – Gutter of Kengeri(HT Photo)
The 57-km-long Vrishabhavathi river used to be a picnic spot in the late 1960s. Due to pollution, the river now has an alternative name – Gutter of Kengeri(HT Photo)
bengaluru news

Once a source of drinking water, Bengaluru river now filled with froth, stench

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • The degradation of Vrishabhavathi river began around 50 years ago when industrial areas began cropping up along the catchment areas of the river – in Peenya, Yeshwanthpura, Kumbalagou and so on.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers at a chassis assembly line at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor Ltd. plant in Bidadi, Karnataka, India. (Bloomberg/Representational image)
Workers at a chassis assembly line at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor Ltd. plant in Bidadi, Karnataka, India. (Bloomberg/Representational image)
bengaluru news

Bengaluru: Toyota workers' union to go on hunger strike for 14 days

By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:13 PM IST
The union will carry out a relay hunger strike for 14 days and if the company does not fulfil their demands, there will be a full-blown strike
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kichcha Sudeepa will be seen next in the film Vikrant Rona.
Actor Kichcha Sudeepa will be seen next in the film Vikrant Rona.
bengaluru news

Kichcha Sudeepa: We don’t need to put Kannada film industry on the map, it has always been there

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:47 PM IST
Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa says it would be humiliating for industry seniors, if today’s generation of actors say it is only now that their film industries are being noticed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramesh Jarkiholi. (Twitter/@BYRBJP)
Ramesh Jarkiholi. (Twitter/@BYRBJP)
bengaluru news

Karnataka minister steps down after accusations of sexual exploitation

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:35 AM IST
“There should be an investigation into this. Even though I am innocent, am taking moral responsibility and resigning from my post in the Cabinet,” Ramesh Jarkiholi wrote in his letter to the chief minister
READ FULL STORY
Close
Remesh Jakriholi. (ANI)
Remesh Jakriholi. (ANI)
bengaluru news

Karnataka minister faces allegations of sexual exploitation

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Dinesh Kalahalli, an activist, has released a video and screengrabs that purportedly show the minister with the woman to back up his allegation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut. (File photo)
Kangana Ranaut. (File photo)
bengaluru news

Karnataka HC refuses to stay proceedings against Kangana Ranaut

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Ranaut had moved the high court, seeking to quash the First Information Report filed against her by the Tumkuru police here last year. The court has posted the matter for hearing on March 18
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
bengaluru news

Karnataka man found alive just before autopsy, is responding to treatment

By Arun Dev, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:19 PM IST
A private hospital in Belagavi declared Shankar Gombi brain dead after keeping him under two-day observation and asked his family to take his body after he met with an accident in Mahalingapur on February 27
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly woman at a government hospital.(Mahesh Kumar / AP)
A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly woman at a government hospital.(Mahesh Kumar / AP)
bengaluru news

Over 8.25 lakh vaccinated in Karnataka so far: Health Department

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:36 PM IST
The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16 and all these days it was limited to health care workers and front line Covid warriors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP