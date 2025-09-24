Bengaluru's BMTC cracks down on drivers using mobile phones, introduces strict penalties: Report

In a decisive move to curb distracted driving and enhance commuter safety, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has issued a stern directive warning its drivers against the use of mobile phones and digital devices while on duty. Violators are now set to face tough disciplinary measures, including suspensions, hefty salary cuts, transfers, and even loss of future pay hikes. This measure comes after a series of serious accidents linked to distracted driving in Bengaluru. (Screengrab (Reddit), Unsplash/_am)

The crackdown follows a string of serious accidents involving BMTC buses, some of which were fatal, that raised alarm about driver behaviour behind the wheel. Internal investigations revealed that in several incidents, drivers were using mobile phones or electronic gadgets at the time of the mishaps, prompting the corporation to take strict corrective action, according to a report by The Hindu.

A newly issued circular by the BMTC said any use of mobile phones, Bluetooth headsets, earphones, or similar devices while driving, whether for calls, music, or messaging, will be treated as a "red mark" offense under BMTC’s disciplinary framework.

For permanent and probationary drivers, the first and second violations will result in a 15-day suspension, intra-division transfer, and a ₹5,000 deduction from salary. Probationary drivers will additionally lose one year’s increment, said the report.

Trainees, meanwhile, will be removed from duty for 15 days and subjected to a disciplinary inquiry. A ₹2,500 salary deduction will apply for a first offence, and ₹5,000 for a second, the report added.

Repeat offences will attract increasingly severe consequences. By the third violation, employees could see their increments frozen for up to two years, and lose as much as ₹20,000 from their pay. From the fifth violation onward, trainee drivers could be permanently dropped from the training program, while regular employees may face penalties of up to ₹30,000 along with further loss of increments.

The corporation also reserves the right to impose additional penalties under its Conduct and Discipline Rules, 1971, the report further stated.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.