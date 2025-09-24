AI-powered billboard at Bengaluru's Trinity Circle shows your traffic violations in real time: Report

In a bold new move blending technology with public awareness, Bengaluru’s Trinity Circle, one of the city’s busiest intersections, now features a digital billboard that publicly displays traffic violations linked to passing vehicles. The new initiative in Bengaluru aims to promote responsible driving and compliance, supported by Cars24 and local traffic police. (X)

Equipped with advanced AI-enabled cameras, the system scans vehicle registration numbers from as far as 100 meters away. Within just ten seconds, it retrieves data from the national VAHAN database and flashes any pending e-challans, expired Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, or other compliance issues directly on the screen, a report by Moneycontrol stated.

This isn’t just about nudging motorists to pay fines or update documents, it’s about sparking a deeper sense of responsibility. Gajendra Jangid, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Cars24, which is behind the initiative, spoke to the publication and said they are not just reminding people to clear dues, but reminding them that every responsible action on the road, however small, contributes to the lifeline of the city. The campaign is also backed by CrashFree India and Monday Ventures, the report said.

Bengaluru traffic police believe the real-time display could have a strong behavioural impact. By instantly showing drivers the consequences of non-compliance, cops hope to foster more responsible driving habits, a senior officer involved in the project said, as per the report.

This high-tech awareness drive comes amid staggering violation numbers in the city. In a recent three-week period from August 23S to September 12, over 37.8 lakh traffic offences were recorded, leading to ₹106 crore in fines, thanks in part to a temporary 50 per cent waiver on pending challans offered by the state government.