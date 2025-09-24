'BJP responsible for potholes in Bengaluru': DK Shivakumar amid protests over bad roads

Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has pointed fingers at the previous BJP government for the deteriorating condition of roads in the state, particularly in Bengaluru. Speaking to reporters in Patna on Wednesday, Shivakumar responded to growing criticism about the city’s pothole problem, which has sparked concern among citizens and industry leaders alike. DK Shivakumar said efforts are being made to fix potholes in Bengaluru daily, dismissing criticism as politically motivated.(PTI)

"The BJP will never be happy. All these potholes have come under the BJP regime. They are responsible for the bad administration of the roads in Karnataka," Shivakumar said, as per a report by news agency ANI.

His comments follow a wave of backlash from opposition leaders and residents over the condition of roads in Karnataka’s capital. The Deputy CM is currently in Patna to attend a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the ANI report said.

Addressing the criticism, Shivakumar argued that potholes aren’t exclusive to Bengaluru. Shivakumar brushed off the intense scrutiny over Bengaluru’s potholes, calling it both exaggerated and politically driven. He stressed that road deterioration isn’t unique to Karnataka, citing examples from his own locality in Delhi, where potholes are common even over short distances.

He went on to say that cities like Mumbai grapple with the same infrastructure issues, yet the spotlight remains fixed on Bengaluru. According to him, this selective outrage is fuelled by bias and a deliberate effort to undermine the Congress-led government in the state.

He also highlighted the state government’s ongoing efforts to tackle the issue, noting that around 1,000 potholes are being fixed every day in Bengaluru.

The pothole issue was reignited after Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy recently labelled Bengaluru as the "city of potholes," blaming the current Congress-led state government for the poor state of affairs.

(With inputs from ANI)