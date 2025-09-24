Airline ordered to pay ₹12,000 to Bengaluru family over delayed flight that disrupted Bhutan holiday plans: Report

A family from Sahakaranagar, Bengaluru, saw their carefully planned holiday to Bhutan unravel due to a significant flight delay, and now, SpiceJet has been ordered to pay over ₹12,000 in compensation for the disruption. After filing a complaint, the Bengaluru I Additional District Consumer Commission ruled in the family's favour, ordering the airline to pay ₹12,000 in compensation. (REUTERS)

RN Nagaraj had booked a SpiceJet flight from Bengaluru to Bagdogra on April 4, 2024, as part of a tightly scheduled holiday. The family was to proceed from Bagdogra to Bhutan the same day under a pre-booked tour package running from April 4 to 11, said a report by The Times of India.

The 1:30 pm flight was first delayed by two hours, only for the departure to be repeatedly postponed throughout the day. Eventually, the family boarded their flight at 5 am the next morning, nearly 16 hours later, the report said. Though the airline provided overnight hotel accommodation, Nagaraj’s travel plans were thrown into disarray, forcing last-minute changes to the Bhutan itinerary and additional out-of-pocket expenses totalling around ₹30,000.

Frustrated by the experience and the costs incurred, Nagaraj filed a complaint with the Bengaluru I Additional District Consumer Commission on November 26, 2024. In his complaint, he also highlighted that the airline’s communication about the first delay came only after the original departure time had passed, adding to the distress.

During the hearing, SpiceJet failed to file its formal response within the stipulated time, prompting the commission to proceed ex parte, hearing the case without the airline's complete defence. Though the airline later argued that weather and operational issues were to blame and that it shouldn’t be held responsible for the passenger's onward travel disruptions, the commission wasn't convinced, stated the report.

The bench found SpiceJet lacking in both service quality and credible justification. The airline neither proved the alleged operational issues nor handled the delays with adequate care or communication, the commission ruled.

In its verdict, the commission ordered SpiceJet to pay ₹10,000 in compensation to Nagaraj, along with interest at 7.5 per cent from the date of the complaint. An additional ₹2,000 was awarded as reimbursement for litigation costs.