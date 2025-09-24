‘First saw it in 2016’: Bengaluru residents fume as garbage stench becomes ‘symbol of Silk Board junction’

Bengaluru’s Silk Board junction has found itself in the spotlight again, this time not for its infamous traffic jams but for a long-standing garbage dump that residents say has been rotting for years. A Bengaluru resident recently shared a photo of the dump on social media platform Reddit.(Reddit)

A city resident recently shared a photo of the dump on social media platform Reddit, questioning why the “disgusting garbage dump and horrible smell” had become a permanent feature of the busy junction.

“Was it supposed to be temporary or will this be permanent? I have been in Bengaluru for more than four years and this has always made me feel horrible during my everyday office commute,” the post read.

(Also Read: Bengaluru garbage mess: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw blames ‘lack of civic sense, BBMP’s failure’)

Check out the post here:

The complaint struck a chord with many others who recalled seeing the dump for years.

More than 10 years?

One user wrote, “It has been there for the past 10 years as far as I remember.” Another claimed, “This dump was created during COVID and no one has bothered to clear it for the last five years. People have complained to BBMP many times, but they blamed metro works and never cleared it.”

Some responses even bordered on sarcasm. “The first I saw it was in 2016. Proud to see it still around,” a commuter quipped.

While civic officials are yet to act, locals point out that the government has been reluctant to attempt any short-term fixes in Silk Board due to ongoing infrastructure projects in the area.

With a new bus stand, Yellow Line metro station, Blue Line interchange and a flyover all planned for the junction, funds have been allocated for a complete revamp, but only after these projects are finished. Until then, residents fear the garbage dump will continue to be part of Silk Board’s daily commute experience.

Kiran-Mazumdar Shaw on Bengaluru garbage mess

Recently, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shared her views on the poor state of Bengaluru’s garbage management.

In her post, she wrote, “A combination of lack of civic sense and the incompetence of @bbmp in managing city garbage and debris has made our city filthy. Citizens must cooperate by not dumping garbage and creating ugly dark spots. Pourakarmikas need to be given better equipment and training to keep the city clean.”

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

(Also Read: Bengaluru pothole protest: BJP slams congress, DK Shivakumar promises fix by Oct 31)