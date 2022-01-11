Bengaluru’s daily Covid tally crosses 10,000, curbs extended in Karnataka till Jan 31

Ther rise in the daily new Covid-19 infections in Karnataka saw no respite on Tuesday as 14,473 more people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, more than 10,000 have been reported from the Bengaluru Urban district alone (10,800 to be exact).

The daily positivity rate crossed 10 per cent in the state and in Bengaluru, it shot up to 15 per cent, health minister K Sudhakar said.

Amid the rise in cases, the state government decided to extend the existing Covid-related restrictions till the end of January. The decision was made following a review meeting by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai with state officials. Bommai tested positive for the infection on Monday and is currently isolating at home.

Meanwhile, five people lost their lives due to related ailments during the day, pushing the death toll to 38,379, a bulletin from the state health department showed. The active caseload also increased by 13,112 and reached 73,260 cases. On Monday it was at 60,148.

Restrictions extended till January 31

All Covid-related norms in the state have been extended till the end of the month with some additional curbs announced on Tuesday. All district officials, outside Bengaluru Urban, have been allowed to decide on closing of schools and other colleges based on the prevalence of the cases in these institutions.

Among major restrictions, rallies and protests have been prohibited in the state. A major political debate has emerged in the state with state units of the ruling BJP and Congress holding events that attracted large crowds.

For marriages, 200 people are allowed in open spaces and 100 in closed venues and all Covid protocols should be adhered to. Public transport, including the Bengaluru Metro Rail, have been allowed to operate with their seating capacity.

In Bengaluru, the chief commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city’s civic body) and other districts’ deputy commissioners have been empowered to impose containment measures after assessment of the situation within their jurisdictions. The state police have also been allowed to impose Section 144 to enforce stricter adherence to the restrictive measures, if needed.

The state government has also ordered intensive surveillance along borders with Maharashtra, Goa and Kerala. Further, violators of Covid norms have been warned of legal proceedings.

