Even a mild shower is leading to severe waterlogging in Bengaluru’s Hebbal area. On Monday afternoon, brief showers hit the city, leading to severe traffic snarls on the Outer Ring Road. Bengaluru traffic police have already advised commuters to take alternative routes to avoid getting stuck in traffic. Bengaluru's Hebbal flooded after mild showers. ‘Can’t handle a small rain?' question netizens

In an announcement, Bengaluru traffic police said, “Slow moving traffic at below mentioned due to water logging. Flyover upramp towards Hebbal circle, Outer ring road towards Hebbal circle and Devinagara cross towards Hebbal circle.”

The traffic has already slowed down on busy Outer Ring Road as many employees are leaving work. “Slow moving traffic on outer ring road both towards Hebbal and Veerannapalya due to water logging. Commuters kindly note,” added Bengaluru police.

Meanwhile, the commuters are frustrated with regular water blocks on the road due to heavy rains. Citizens Movement, a community X handle said, “ORR - Nagwara to Hebbal can't handle even a single rain! Why? @DKShivakumar is still deciding whether to fill potholes or build a tunnel road. 25% of the government's tenure is over! Is this really.”

Another handle called Karnataka weather said, “Crippled infrastructure in BENGALURU. One spell of intense rains & the traffic comes to a standstill due to severe water logging on the roads.”

The traffic has reportedly come to a standstill at other areas of Bengaluru due to sudden rains on Monday afternoon. A massive traffic jam was observed on Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway this morning as many people returned from a long weekend vacation.