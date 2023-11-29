Bengaluru's iconic New Krishna Bhavan to shut its doors from Dec 6, fans step in for ‘one last time’

Another iconic age-old Bengaluru eatery is all set to bite the dust as Malleshwaram’s New Krishna Bhavan has announced that it is shutting the shop from December 6. The fame of New Krishna Bhavan’s hot and piping breakfast is not just among the people of Malleshwaram but is spread across Bengaluru.

Bengaluru's iconic New Krishna Bhavan to shut its doors from Dec 6

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - Karnataka health department on alert after surge in respiratory illnesses in China; issues advisory

The eatery, which was established in the year 1944 has been the favorite of morning walkers and often visited by those who visit Malleshwaram for various works. The building in which New Krishna Bhavan is established is now reportedly sold to a jewelry company and the management decided to close the doors, forever.

Social media is heartbroken already after the food joint announced the decision as many Malleshwaram folks share a bond with New Krishna Bhavan.

As this is the last week for the operations of the eatery, many people are walking into the place for one last time. A user shared a picture from the place and wrote, “Heard the news that New Krishna Bhavan is closing. Went there yesterday for a good open butter masala dosa before it shuts down. Sad to say that the experience was substandard. The dosa and aloo palya was cold. A very disappointing experience!.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another user wrote, “Breaks my heart into a million pieces.. progress?!?! New Krishna Bhavan in Sampige Road, Malleswaram will be closed down to make way for some other commercial establishments. Who will give me their amazing dosas, kotte kadubu, green idlis, and fried rice.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A person also said that many Malleshwaram people have grown up with it. “It is the end of an era today - Bangalore's iconic New Krishna Bhavan restaurant closing down and Charlie Munger passing on. May their legacy be remembered for generations to come. In many ways, we grew up with both of them,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON