Bengaluru’s iconic Vidyarthi Bhavan now lets you reserve your spot and skip the wait

Vidyarthi Bhavan, one of Bengaluru's most iconic eateries, has introduced a reservation system to help diners avoid long queues and waiting times. The restaurant is famous for its crispy dosas and rich history,

The restaurant, famous for its crispy dosas and rich history, announced that customers can now book their seats in advance by calling on the day of their visit.

To make a reservation, diners can call 080-26677588 and receive a token number. Upon arrival at the restaurant, they must collect their token receipt at the Reservation/Parcel counter before being seated.

The management has allocated 50 per cent of its seating for advance reservations, while the remaining seats will be available for walk-in customers. Although walk-ins are always welcome, the restaurant has noted that wait times tend to be longer, especially on weekends.

In a statement, Vidyarthi Bhavan encouraged visitors to take advantage of the new system for a smoother dining experience. “If your visit is already planned, why wait? Call ahead and reserve your spot,” the restaurant announced.

The move is expected to help manage the heavy footfall at the legendary eatery, ensuring that dosa lovers can enjoy their meal without long delays.

in 2023, Vidyarthi Bhavan won the trademark battle against a Shivamogga restaurant, which also had a similar name. The Shivamogga restaurant also used a tag line called ‘Bangalore food trend in Shivamogga’ and the original Vidyarthi Bhavan alleged that it is misleading the public.

The Bengaluru court directed the Shivamogga food joint not to use the Vidyarthi Bhavan trademark and ordered it to destroy infringing materials. The court, however, denied the request of damages as the original Vidyarthi Bhavan doesn’t run any restaurant business in Shivamogga.

The defendant had also changed the name Vidyarthi Bhavan to Vidarthi Bhavan and used the prefix VB after a trademark lawsuit was filed.