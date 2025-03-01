Karnataka plans tattoo parlour regulations after tests find 22 types of metals in ink

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has announced plans to introduce regulations for tattoo parlours to ensure safety standards. Representational Image

The state government will also seek the Centre’s intervention in setting national guidelines for tattooing.

The decision comes after recent tests by the Food Safety Department found 22 types of metals in tattoo ink samples, raising health concerns. Experts warn that heavy metals and microorganisms in tattoo ink could enter the body through the skin, potentially causing skin diseases, new agency PTI reported.

“Karnataka is working on regulations for tattoo parlours. However, to establish proper guidelines, we will write to the Centre for its intervention. The Food Safety Department’s tests found multiple metals in tattoo ink, which could pose health risks,” Rao said.

He added that the state government will also urge the Centre to classify tattoo ink as a cosmetic product to ensure better regulation.

On Friday, the Karnataka government banned the use of plastic in preparing idlis across all hotels in the state after the Health Minister flagged the presence of "Toxic Chemicals."

The State health minister posted on X and said that the use of plastic, which is harmful to health, in the preparation of idli will cause serious health problems.

Check out his post here:

"This has been confirmed in a test conducted by the Food and Safety Department, and the use of plastic for the preparation of idli in hotels and restaurants has been banned," Rao said.

"Our Health Department has banned the use of plastic sheets for steaming idlis in hotels across Karnataka. Toxic chemicals from plastic can leach into food, posing serious health risks, including cancer," he said.

The Health Minister asserted that strict action would be taken against violators in this regard.

"Hotels must immediately stop using plastic & switch to safer alternatives like steel plates or banana leaves. Strict action will be taken against violators; public health is non-negotiable! If you spot plastic being used in food preparation, report it! Let's ensure safe, healthy food for all," Gundu Rao posted on X.