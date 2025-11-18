Bengaluru–Tumakuru Metro: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya calls project 'absurd', 'urban nightmare'

A political row has erupted in Karnataka over the proposed Bengaluru–Tumakuru Metro line, with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya calling the project an “urban planning nightmare” and accusing the Congress government of wasting money on an idea he believes will never make practical sense. In a sharp critique, Tejasvi Surya said the project’s massive cost and slow operating speed make it unsuitable for long-distance travel.(Sansad TV)

Surya argued that while Tumakuru urgently needs world-class connectivity with Bengaluru, a Metro line is the wrong solution.

In a sharp critique posted on X, he said the project’s massive cost and slow operating speed make it unsuitable for long-distance travel.

“This is exactly why we have suburban trains,” he said, adding that instead of strengthening the long-pending suburban rail network, the government is pushing an “illogical” Metro plan that will take years to materialise.

He pointed out that Metro trains in Bengaluru run at an average speed of 34 kmph, “almost the same as a bus,” and therefore impractical for an inter-city stretch. Surya accused the government of repeatedly making flawed infrastructure decisions, from tunnel road proposals to new Metro corridors, while citizens continue to struggle for basic civic amenities.

His comments came a day after Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) invited tenders to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a 59.6-km Metro line between Madavara and Tumakuru, estimated at ₹20,896 crore.

Responding to the criticism, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy defended the proposal strongly. He said Metro connectivity must expand “four times” in Bengaluru to tackle congestion, and that the government’s intent is to reduce traffic, not indulge in politics.

“For traffic to come down, Metro should go to all places,” Reddy said. He also emphasised the need for more Metro coaches and higher train frequency to accommodate growing ridership across the city.

