Bengaluru metro's Green Line extension till Tumakuru gains momentum, BMRCL floats tender for DPR: Report

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has initiated the process to explore a Metro link to Tumakuru by issuing a tender on Saturday for preparing a detailed project report (DPR). The proposed 59.6-km stretch would serve as an extension of the Green Line, which currently operates between Madavara and Silk Institute. The Bengaluru metro's Green Line extension till Tumakuru, which could serve 15,000 commuters an hour, is set to mark the state's first inter-city Metro corridor. (Picture for representational purposes only)

If executed, this would become Karnataka’s first inter-city Metro corridor, especially with the Bommasandra-Hosur line progressing slowly, said a report by The Times of India. The proposal gained momentum after the state government approved a feasibility report submitted in May, opting for a public-private partnership (PPP) model instead of a special purpose vehicle arrangement that was earlier estimated to cost ₹18,670 crore with joint funding from the Centre and the state.

The tender calls for an earnest money deposit of ₹4.5 lakh, and interested agencies have been asked to submit their bids by November 20. Some said that the preparation of the DPR will likely take four to five months once the consultant is finalised, as per the report.

Tumakuru’s growing prominence as an industrial hub has intensified demands from the business community, political representatives and government departments for improved mass transit connectivity. According to the feasibility study, BMRCL anticipates that around 15,000 commuters could use the Metro each hour in one direction.

Plans for the route include 25 elevated stations, beginning near the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Madavara. The line would pass through major points such as Nelamangala, Dabaspete and Kyathasandra before reaching Tumakuru, the report noted.

Travel to Tumakuru by road now typically takes up to two hours depending on traffic conditions. Although trains from KSR Bengaluru railway station take less time, their limited frequency remains a challenge. Metro services, expected to operate every 4 to 5 minutes, aim to resolve this gap.

